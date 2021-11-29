Former Australia spinner Shane Warne injures himself in motorbike accident

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne who was riding his bike with his son Jackson has injured himself in a motorbike accident. The former player fell off and slid for more than 15 metres.

"I'm a bit battered and bruised and very sore," said Warne after the accident, the Sydney Morning Herald reported quoting News Corp.

Warne has avoided serious injury but woke up the next morning in pain. The 52-year-old also went to the hospital fearing he might have broken his foot or damaged his hip.

However, the former Australia spinner is still expected to do the broadcasting duties for the upcoming Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba.

Ashes series:

England and Australia will lock horns in the five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane. Paine's mental health break means he will unavailable for the first game of Ashes.

As the time inches closer towards the series, former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has taken a "leave of absence from all forms of cricket" following his resignation as captain.

Paine had announced his resignation last week following a 'sexting scandal' with a former Cricket Tasmania colleague in 2017.

"Following discussions over the last 24 hours, Tim Paine has advised Cricket Tasmania that he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future," Cricket Tasmania said in a statement.

(Inputs from ANI)