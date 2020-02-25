Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg says India's visit to New Zealand 'turning into a sightseeing tour'

Team India faced a 10-wicket loss in the first Test encounter against New Zealand in Wellington.

The loss got may to question about the team selection and how some players were left out despite they being in form.

Taking a dig at India's defeat was former Australia spinner Brad Hogg. India not only lost the first Test, but they were also even blanked 3-0 in three-match ODI series.

Hogg tweeted that it looks like the outing is turning into a ‘sightseeing tour’ for Team India.

“India still have there troubles in New Zealand in test cricket. Batsmen have 5 days to find a way to play the seaming ball before Christchurch. First 2 weeks they meant business, next 4 weeks turning into a sightseeing tour. #thetraveller #BCCI #INDvNZ #NZvIND,” the left-arm chinaman posted on Twitter.

New Zealand's victory on the fourth day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve gives them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Tom Latham finished seven not out while Tom Blundell was two as they knocked off the nine runs needed for victory in just 10 balls after the visitors were dismissed for 191 in their second innings.

“This is a game where we did not show enough competitiveness. In the past, we have known that we have played good cricket even when we have lost and we have been in the game. I think we let ourselves down massively in the first innings with the bat,” Kohli said in the post-match press conference.