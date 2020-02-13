Former Australia captain Michael Clarke and wife Kyly Bold confirm divorce, to co-parent daughter

After being married for seven years, former Australia captain Michael Clarke and wife Kyly Bold have confirmed their divorce.

The two have split on a USD 40 million divorce settlement, according to media reports. The couple, who got married in May 2012, have a four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee.

"After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to separate as a couple, amicably," the couple issued a joint statement to The Australian on Wednesday.

"With the greatest of respect for each other, we've come to the mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while we are committed to co-parenting of our daughter."

According to Fox Sports, the pair had separated five months ago and Clarke had moved out of their home in Vaucluse. He had relocated to the pair's Bondi beachfront pad. Kyly will continue to live in their Vaucluse property with their daughter.

Recently, Clarke, through an Instagram post had indicated he was preparing to become the new co-host of Big Sports Breakfast show this year alongside former rugby league great Laurie Daley.

As for cricket, Clarke played 115 Tests between 2004 and 2015 and scored 8643 runs at an average of 49.10, including 28 centuries.

Clarke had even led the Australian side to the 2015 World Cup title and played 245 ODIs, scoring 7981 runs at an average of 44.58.