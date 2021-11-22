Ex-Australia Test skipper Tim Paine and his brother-in-law shared X-rated messages with SAME girl

Days after Tim Paine stepped down from his Test captaincy role of Australia, the news has now come that his brother-in-law Shannon Tubb, is being investigated for sexting the same woman the former skipper was involved with.

Amid all this, Paine's brother-in-law, who played Sheffield Shield for Tasmania, was reportedly asked to leave Cricket Tasmania (CT). Quoting the Herald Sun report, Fox Sports wrote on Sunday that, "It's alleged Tubb left his coaching position (at Cricket Tasmania) after investigations into X-rated messages sent to the woman, a junior staffer, who former Australian Test captain Paine" sent messages to.

The report said that Tubb, who is married to Paine's sister, after leaving Cricket Tasmania was appointed coach of the first XI at Adelaide's Prince Alfred College.

"In August, an NT News article suggested Tubb was involved with the Cricket Australia XI in a development role," Fox Sports said.

The report said that CT's probe into Tubb's text messages took place around the same time in mid-2018 when Cricket Australia had launched an inquiry into Paine's message controversy.

According to Herald Sun, when Tubb was contacted for a response, he said, "There's no comment on that at all mate, I'm sorry."

Cricket Tasmania said, "Cricket Tasmania won't be responding to any (of) the questions."

With barely three weeks for the Ashes series to start, Paine relinquished Australia's Test captaincy in a bombshell announcement on November 19, which has shaken the Australian cricket establishment to the core.

In a hurriedly-organised press conference in Hobart, a tearful Paine, who was recovering from invasive neck surgery and was looking forward to the Ashes, announced he was quitting after a sexting scandal was reportedly unearthed.

Test vice-captain Pat Cummins looks set to become the first pace bowler to lead the Test side in 65 years.