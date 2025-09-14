Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Forget about everything....': Wasim Akram issues bold statement before high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash

The India vs Pakistan match has faced boycott calls after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, prompting anger and demands from several quarters to cancel the cricketing fixture.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 03:54 PM IST

'Forget about everything....': Wasim Akram issues bold statement before high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash
The upcoming cricket match between India and Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup is causing a stir. After the Pahalgam terror attack where 26 civilians died, many Indian fans are angry about the decision to play the match, and some are calling for a boycott. A group called The Resistance Front (TRF), connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan, initially claimed responsibility for the attack but later took it back.

India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan fired back with shelling and a drone strike, which the Indian army stopped. A ceasefire was then agreed to on May 10. Fans thought the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would boycott the Asia Cup and not play against Pakistan. But when the schedule came out, the BCCI hadn't pulled the Indian team, which upset many supporters.

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram commented on the matter, encouraging both players and fans to 'enjoy' the match, emphasizing that 'it's a game of cricket.' In an interview with AFP, he stated, "Enjoy, it's a game of cricket."

"Forget about everything other than cricket. One team will win, and one team will lose. Just enjoy the moment if you win the game. Pressure will come, enjoy that and show discipline because this is just a game. It's for both teams and for both sets of fans."

Akram, who has played in many high-pressure India-Pakistan matches himself, recalled how he enjoyed those encounters throughout his career. He also noted that Pakistan has a good chance of winning the tournament, especially after their recent tri-series victory.

Commenting on the match, he said, "Pakistan have a chance as they won a tri-series last week."

"They should not think that we just need to win against India, think of winning the Asia Cup. You can lose to a big team but even then, stand up and play well in the tournament. "I don't think the match will be one-sided like India against UAE," he added.

