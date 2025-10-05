'Forget 2027 ODI World Cup...': Former cricketer flags concern on these BCCI selected players, not Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, they are...

Former captain Kris Srikkanth has taken a dig at a current India player after his selection in the tour of Australia, which is set to begin on October 19.

Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth recently sparked a heated debate over Harshit Rana's consistent selection in the Indian team. Rana was picked for both the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of Australia. Srikkanth jokingly suggested that Rana's inclusion is due to his close relationship with coach Gautam Gambhir.

Srikkanth's comments have raised questions about the team selection process. Many are speculating whether players are being chosen based on merit or their relationship with the coach. "Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes-man to Gambhir to be selected," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel, Cheeky Cheeka. This remark has sparked a debate about the potential influence of the coach on team selection.

Concerns over team management

The former world cup-winner also questioned the team management's handling of Nitish Kumar Reddy, suggesting that the player is being prematurely locked into a role in the ODI format. He argues that India should prioritsze proven, role-true skills backed by consistent performance over potential, especially when building for the 2027 World Cup. "You should start building towards the 2027 World Cup. But I feel they've not," Srikkanth said.

Srikkanth's comments have also raised doubts about India's chances in the 2027 ODI World Cup. He expressed his skepticism about the team's prospects if players like Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy are given priority. "If you pick Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy among the probabilities, then you can wave goodbye to the 2027 world cup trophy," he said. This statement has sparked a debate about the team's strategy and selection process.

Gautam Gambhir's influence

The debate gains substance with the mention of head coach Gautam Gambhir, and how his influence may be casting a shadow over the selection process. Srikkanth's remark about Rana being Gambhir's 'favourite' suggests a deeper cultural problem. "There is only one permanent member - Harshit Rana. Nobody knows why he is there in the team," Srikkanth said, questioning the rationale behind Rana's consistent selection.

India ODI squad for Australia tour:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India T20I squad for Australia tour:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.