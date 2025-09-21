'For the next term...': Rajeev Shukla officially confirms name of new BCCI president, explains how decision was made

Rajeev Shukla confirms the next BCCI president, a carefully chosen successor, hinting at new directions and quiet ripples among old loyalties, keeping fans guessing until the first move unfolds.

Amid ongoing speculation about another former Indian cricketer potentially being elected as the next BCCI president, Rajeev Shukla has nearly confirmed who will lead the world's richest cricket organization. The position has remained unfilled since world cup champion Roger Binny resigned due to age restrictions. On Sunday, multiple candidates submitted their nominations for various BCCI roles, including president, vice-president, secretary, joint-secretary, treasurer, and IPL governing council chairman.

After submitting his nomination for the BCCI vice-presidency, Shukla spoke to reporters and confirmed that a decision has been made to appoint former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas as the new board president.

“A new body is being made for the next term. Mithun Manhas is a former player, and it was decided to make him the president. Arun Dhumal is the chairman of the IPL governing council, and he will continue in that position," Shukla said.

Who is Mithun Manhas?

Manhas is a former Indian cricketer who used to play for Delhi. He even captained the team. He had a long career from 1997 to 2017, playing 157 First-Class matches, 130 List A games, and 91 T20s. He scored 9714 runs in first-class cricket, 4126 runs in List A matches, and 1170 runs in T20s.

During his IPL career, he played for three teams: Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Pune Warriors India (which no longer exists), and Chennai Super Kings. In 55 IPL matches, he scored 514 runs with a strike rate of 109.36.

Manhas is now on a committee created by the BCCI to manage the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. He’s also coached several teams, including the Bangladesh U19 team, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Gujarat Titans.

When is the BCCI AGM?

The BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) is on September 28 in Mumbai. During this meeting, elections will be held for different positions.

Saikia is likely to stay on as board secretary, and Shukla will probably remain vice-president. Prabhtej Bhatia from Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh is expected to become the joint secretary, while Jaydev Shah, a former cricketer from Saurashtra, will likely join the BCCI Apex Council.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: R Ashwin rips into Pakistan over IND vs PAK no-handshake debate, Andy Pycroft criticism