'For someone playing just his 2nd Test, Gill looks very assured', VVS Laxman praises the opener
Shubman Gill notched-up his first fifty in the Test matches and legends seemed impressed with him seeing his temperament and strokeplay
Shubman Gill notched-up his maiden fifty of his Test career against Australia | BCCI/Getty Australia
Anshul Gupta
DNA Web Desk
Indian batsman Shubman Gill's stars continue to rise as the opener looked in complete control on the second day of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.
Gill, playing just his second Test after making debut in the Boxing Day Test, looked in sublime touch as he notched-up his firsts fifty of his career. After scoring 45 and 35* at the MCG, Gill bettered his previous two knocks as he impressed everone with his temperament at this level against one of the best bowling attacks in the world, and some of the most eye-catching strokeplays, with everyone going gaga over his backfoot punch on the off-side.
Former India batsman VVS Laxman heaped praise on the Punjab batsman saying that he looked very assured on the wicket for someone playing just his 2nd Test. Taking to Twitter, Laxman wrote, "For someone playing only his 2nd test match Shubman Gill looks very assured at the wicket. Good solid defence, positive stroke play and clarity of thought. Definitely has a very bright future for India in all the 3 formats."
For someone playing only his 2nd test match @RealShubmanGill looks very assured at the wicket. Good solid defence, positive stroke play and clarity of thought. Definitely has a very bright future for India in all the 3 formats. #AUSvsIND— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 8, 2021
Amongst the praises, another former batsman from India, Sunil Gavaskar, commenating on Channel 7 in Australia, said, "This innings from Gill confirmed that he is the brightest prospect for India in the future."
Sunil Gavaskar - "This innings from Gill confirmed that he is the brightest prospect for India in the future".— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 8, 2021
And, Australia's former left-handed batsman, Mr Cricket, Michael Hussey also applauded Gill's innings saying, "I think Shubman Gill is fast becoming my favourite player."
"I think Shubman Gill is fast becoming my favourite player"
Quite a compliment from Michael Hussey.— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 8, 2021
Not just the cricketers, the fans and the analysts too opined that Shubman Gill has the potential of becoming one of the greatest cricketers, after what they have seen from him in the last two games he has played in the Test cricket.
Gill, who averaged 75 in first-class cricket before making his debut, replaced his former U-19 team captain Prithvi Shaw at the opening slot in Team India's line-up. The 21-year old has slowly shown that he belongs here and hasn't looked tentative and confident of his own ability againts the pace of Mitchell starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Even when Rohit Sharma came into the team, he kept his place the regular opener Mayank Agarwal had to sacrifice his place as Gill with his two knocks at the MCG showed what he is cappable of.
Here are some of the more reactions on Gill's batting:
And I'd be drunk on it— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) January 8, 2021
This boy is going to become the next best thing in Indian cricket. #ShubmanGill— jigar mehta (@jigsactin) January 8, 2021
Good innings from shubman Gill .. Cool and confident player ..
In his 130 runs in the Test series, 92 runs came through boundaries ..#Valimai#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/3cwdFSalvc— §¡nCe 1986 (@Its_AKarun) January 8, 2021
Excellent fifty from Gill!Many more to come! #AUSvIND @RealShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/YLoQ42u0Ie— Anupam Bhaumik (@AnupamBhaumik_) January 8, 2021
Gill has taken to test cricket like a fish to water #SorryNotSorry— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 8, 2021
The way Shubman Gill has batted in Australia tells alot about how much he loves the ball coming onto the bat. His timing and shot selection was probably spot on, he'll be delightful to watch in home Test series, remember he had 75+ First Class average before making his debut.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 8, 2021