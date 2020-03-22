'For our loved ones': This is how Sanju Samson is spending his day on 'Janata Curfew'

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson took to social media on Sunday (March 22) to urge all his followers to stay home in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.

Sanju also urged everyone to follow Primer Minister Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew' guidelines to keep themselves and their loved ones.

"I AM STAYING HOME FOR OUR LOVED ONES !!! HOPE ALL ARE DOING THE SAME Smiling face #JantaCurfew #BreakTheChain," Samson tweeted.

HERE IS THE POST:

Abiding by PM Modi's appeal to stay at home, citizens have restricted themselves to their houses in the wake of the fast-spreading COVID-19.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. Even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend the 13th edition of the IPL till April 15, 2020.

In a statement, the BCCI said that it "will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard".

India so far has 341 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.