'For a long time...': Sanju Samson breaks silence after losing opening slot to Shubman Gill in T20Is

India experimented with Sanju Samson as an opener alongside Abhishek Sharma for several series. Nevertheless, Shubman Gill's impressive performance in IPL 2025 prompted the selection committee to reconsider, reinstating the right-handed batsman at the top of the order in place of Samson.

Sanju Samson has been elevated to the role of opener for India in the T20 format since Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav took charge in 2024. He showcased remarkable consistency while leading the innings for the Men in Blue, achieving three centuries within a single year. However, with Shubman Gill's return to the T20I squad during the Asia Cup 2025, he replaced Samson as the opener alongside Abhishek Sharma. Although Sanju remains part of India's T20I team, he has seen a drop in his batting position.

In the T20I series against Australia, the lineup has remained largely unchanged, with Gill and Abhishek once again opening the innings for the visitors in the series opener, which was ultimately called off. Prior to this match, Sanju shared his thoughts with broadcasters regarding the shift in his batting order.

“To be honest, I have played a lot of different roles for a lot of different teams," he told broadcasters.

“I have been part of this team for a long time now and have done different roles. I have opened the batting. I have finished matches. Now, I am batting in the middle order. Only the openers are fixed in this team. The rest of the batters have to be ready to bat at any time and in any situation. We are well prepared for that," he said.

In the slow pitches of Dubai, he initially faced challenges in scoring runs. However, he later delivered a remarkable innings against his arch-rivals, Pakistan, stepping up when it mattered most.

Suryakumar Yadav made a strong comeback, scoring a smooth 39* off just 24 balls, but rain interrupted the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on Wednesday, leading to its cancellation. Partnering with Shubman Gill, who remained not out at 37 off 20 balls, the Indian captain contributed to a solid 62-run partnership for the second wicket, showcasing both controlled aggression and his signature style.

Earlier in the match, Abhishek Sharma provided India with a quick start, scoring 19 runs before being dismissed by Nathan Ellis. At the time of the rain delay, India had reached a promising 78/1 in 9.4 overs before the relentless showers led to the match being called off.

