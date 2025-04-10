It is interesting to know that Virat Kohli is the only IPL player, who was never auctioned. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) contacted him directly when he was in the Under-19 draft and signed him. Virat Kohli is the only player to get a wicket off an illegal delivery. He got Kevin Pietersen stumpe

Former captain of the Indian cricket team in all formats and an RCB veteran in the IPL, Virat Kohli, loved tennis so much that he was torn between the two games for a long time. He performed equally well in both of the games, but ultimately he chose cricket because it is more popular and accessible in India. His father Prem Kohli, who introduced him to the sport at the age of three, also played an instrumental as he advised young Virat to choose cricket.

Virat Kohli: Football enthusiast

Kohli is also a football enthusiast. He co-owns FC Goa in the Indian Super League. Besides, the cricket great has also organised charity football matches with Bollywood stars to raise funds. He is also passionate bout tattoos. He sports 12 tattoos on his body. These depict many things including tribal art, the Scorpio zodiac sign, the sacred "Om" symbol, Lord Shiva in meditation, a samurai warrior, and his parents’ names, Prem and Saroj.

Virat Kohli was never auctioned in IPL

It is interesting to know that Virat Kohli is the only IPL player who was never auctioned. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) contacted him directly when he was in the Under-19 draft and signed him. Virat Kohli is the only player to get a wicket off an illegal delivery. He got Kevin Pietersen stumped on a wide ball in a T20 International against England in Manchester in 2011.

Virat Kohli: Committed player

Virat Kohli has been so committed to cricket that he has risen to the occasion, ignoring his pain and loss. His father died of a heart attack when he was playing a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka in 2006. The 18-year-old boy returned the next day to score 90 runs, saving Delhi from defeat. It also proves his mental strength.

Foodie Virat is passionate about Japanese cuisine

A foodie, Virat Kohli, is obsessed with Japanese cuisine, particularly sushi. Once he said that he could eat sushi three times a day. He turned vegetarian after a cervical spine problem that surfaced during a Test match in South Africa in 2018. However, in complete contrast to his fitness, Virat Kohli still likes and devours Delhi street food like "chole bhature" and butter chicken. Considered one of the fittest cricketers, Kohli was ranked third on GQ magazine’s list of the 10 best-dressed international men in February 2012 when he was at the age of 23. The cricketers shared this glory with personalities like then-US President Barack Obama.