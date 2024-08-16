'Follow the rules': Jay Shah's blunt message to star batter for India comeback

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan is set to make his return to red-ball cricket at the upcoming first round of the Duleep Trophy. Kishan, who last participated in a domestic match in 2022, will be representing Team D, captained by the talented batsman Shreyas Iyer. Prior to the commencement of the Duleep Trophy in September 2024, Kishan will be leading Jharkhand in the Buchi Babu tournament. His last appearance for India was during the T20I series against Australia in November 2023.

Kishan was initially selected to be a part of the team for the tour of South Africa, but he withdrew from the squad due to personal reasons. Subsequently, he chose to skip the Ranji Trophy matches towards the end of the 2023-24 season. This decision had consequences, as he was subsequently removed from the central contract list for not prioritizing domestic cricket.

During a recent interaction, Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was asked to provide insight on the process of reintegrating Kishan into the Indian side. In his response, Shah echoed the sentiments of former India head coach Rahul Dravid, advising Kishan to concentrate on the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which signifies the beginning of the new domestic season.

"He will have to follow the rules. He will have to play domestic cricket," Shah told Times of India.

The Duleep Trophy, a prestigious tournament that signifies the commencement of red-ball cricket in the domestic season, will showcase a blend of seasoned international players and promising young talent competing at the highest level. Scheduled to kick off on September 5, 2024, the tournament will take place in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Initial reports suggested that experienced players would be selected for the Duleep Trophy. However, notable names such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin have not made the cut. Additionally, Rinku Singh will not be participating in the tournament.

Leading the four teams in the competition are Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shreyas Iyer, who have been appointed as captains.

