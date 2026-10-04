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'Focus on your performance’: Ex-Pakistan star calls out Saim Ayub over controversial Vaibhav Sooryavanshi send-off

Former Pakistan cricketer has slammed Saim Ayub for giving an 'unfortunate' send-off to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, accusing him of doing things for social media. The ex-star urged Ayub to focus on his performance, raising questions over sportsmanship and on-field conduct.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 01:48 PM IST

'Focus on your performance’: Ex-Pakistan star calls out Saim Ayub over controversial Vaibhav Sooryavanshi send-off
(Screengrab - SonyLiv)
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India secured victory in the Asian Games men's cricket final against Pakistan with a 19-run margin, yet the scoreline barely captures how thrillingly competitive this gold medal clash truly was. Under Sahibzada Farhan's leadership, Pakistan's Green Shirts delivered a genuinely nerve-wracking performance against India's Men in Blue. Hasan Nawaz came agonizingly close with a 96-run knock that threatened to shift momentum, but ultimately Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube's composure during the crucial final overs proved decisive, allowing Shreyas Iyer's squad to secure gold and successfully defend their Asian Games title.

The match was packed with pivotal moments, beginning in the third over when Saim Ayub dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for 15 off just 9 deliveries. The promising young batter had started impressively and looked capable of changing the game's trajectory, but Ayub's breakthrough provided Pakistan with crucial early momentum.

Following Sooryavanshi's dismissal via reverse sweep, Ayub engaged in what appeared to be mockery, performing a 'baby cradle' gesture toward the 15-year-old. While Sooryavanshi departed without reacting, Ayub's celebration sparked considerable backlash in Pakistan, with veteran Kamran Akmal publicly criticizing the all-rounder's conduct.

During a broadcast discussion, the anchor raised the incident: "Did you witness that celebration? How regrettable is that? You're delivering outstanding cricket. You're finally providing India with genuine competition. Such behavior reflects poorly on the sport."

Responding on the 'Game Plan' YouTube platform, Akmal expressed his disapproval: “These things have been happening for a long time. Our performance hasn't been great, but we are doing things for social media. The management should think about this. It's international cricket. No matter whether he is 13, 14 or 15, he's playing international cricket. Saim Ayub is not a kid. He should focus on his performances.”

Sooryavanshi made a promising start

The left-handed opening batter got the innings off to an excellent beginning, smashing Saad Masood for a pair of sixes during the second over. Yet his attempt at a reverse sweep against Ayub proved costly, resulting in his dismissal. Having featured in both the Asian Games semi-final and final, Sooryavanshi's exit paved the way for Sanju Samson to take the crease at No.3.

Abhishek Sharma (61), Tilak Varma (51*) and Shivam Dube (27) delivered outstanding performances, propelling India to an impressive 211/6 across 20 overs. India's bowling started strongly, though Hasan Nawaz and Ayub managed to stabilize Pakistan's chase. Ultimately, the target proved insurmountable in the closing overs, and Shivam Dube's crucial contribution secured India a commanding 19-run victory.

Also read| 'Not a good sign': Shubman Gill highlights fielding lapses before 2027 World Cup, backs in-form Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli

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