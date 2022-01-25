'Focus on winning women’s World Cup 2022': Smriti Mandhana reacts after winning ICC Cricketer of the Year

Smriti Mandhana was delighted after winning the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award on Monday. The 25-year-old, who had previously won the top prize in 2018 as well, reacted to winning the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the second time in her career.

The Mumbai born opener was in stellar form last year as she racked up 885 runs in 22 international games, with an impressive average of 38.86. Smriti Mandhana's tally includes one century and five half-centuries as well.

In India's first-ever pink-ball Test against Australia, Mandhana struck a defining 127 run knock to give India an upper hand over Australia.

She was also nominated for the ICC Women's T20 player of the year but ultimately lost the prize to England's Tammy Beaumont. However, despite winning the ICC top prize twice, Mandhana has eyes set on the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking to ICC, the Indian opener who made her international debut at the age of 17, thanked her family, and teammates post winning the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award.

"I am truly honoured for receiving the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2021. I am grateful to my teammates, my coaches, my family, friends, and fans who believed in my potential and supported me in this journey," Mandhana told ICC.

She further added that the recognition would further motivate her to do well in her career ahead, as she eyes glory in the upcoming World Cup.

"A recognition of such high class from the global governing body of cricket in an exceptional and difficult year will motivate me to continue to better my game and contribute to Team India’s success going forward. I look forward to 2022 with a clear focus on winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand as we continue to prepare as a team and unit," Mandhana stated.