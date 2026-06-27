FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Trisha Krishnan heartbroken after K Bhagyaraj’s death: ‘We were just sharing a meal together yesterday’

Trisha Krishnan heartbroken after K Bhagyaraj’s death

Zee Entertainment expands FIFA World Cup 2026 roster; onboards Lenovo, Adidas and JLR for knockout phase

Zee Entertainment expands FIFA World Cup 2026 roster; onboards Lenovo, Adidas

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal tells police killing fiance felt easier than calling off wedding

Ketan Agarwal: Siya tells cops killing felt easier than cancelling wedding

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

'Focus on the future': Sanjay Manjrekar urges BCCI to look beyond Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup blueprint

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Rohit Sharma should not be part of India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, urging the BCCI to focus on the future. His remarks have reignited debate over Rohit's longevity and India's transition strategy in the 50-over format.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 05:26 PM IST

'Focus on the future': Sanjay Manjrekar urges BCCI to look beyond Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup blueprint
Courtesy: X
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sanjay Manjrekar, the former Indian cricketer has stirred things up by weighing in on Rohit Sharma's spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup. This comes just as India’s gearing up for its three-match ODI series against England starting July 14 at Edgbaston. Manjrekar said it’s time for the BCCI to focus less on individual stars and more on the bigger picture—building the future of the team.

This isn’t just random criticism. Rohit just played in India’s ODI series against Afghanistan where he piled up 143 runs across three games averaging 47.66 with a strike rate of over 115. He ended up as the fourth-highest run-scorer and notched a half-century too.

Still, Manjrekar left Rohit out of his projected squad for the 2027 World Cup. He was open about it, saying, “People won’t like this, but I honestly don’t care—I never really have. The World Cup’s still a few years away, and India already has plenty of options.”

Manjrekar compared Rohit to Virat Kohli, saying Kohli’s fitness keeps him in the mix, but it’s time to move the conversation away from just big names like Virat and Rohit. “What’s best for Indian cricket?” he asked on Sony Sports. “Opening the batting is fun, but it’s best for someone young, someone entering their prime who has another five or ten years ahead. If you just keep thinking about Rohit Sharma, you’re missing the real priority. For me, Rohit wouldn’t make the cut in 2027.”

On the BCCI’s side, secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that talks about the future—especially regarding senior players like Rohit and Kohli—are definitely happening, but all those decisions and conversations stay behind closed doors.

“We have a solid team of experts, selectors, coaches, and the players—they’re all in the loop," Saikia said. "We’re always talking about these things, but there’s no need for a special session or any public updates. It’s a routine, ongoing process, and honestly, these discussions should stay inside the boardroom. I’m not allowed to say more, and even if I were, these matters belong within the board.”

Also read| How can India Women qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals? Check out possible scenarios

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trisha Krishnan heartbroken after K Bhagyaraj’s death: ‘We were just sharing a meal together yesterday’
Trisha Krishnan heartbroken after K Bhagyaraj’s death
Zee Entertainment expands FIFA World Cup 2026 roster; onboards Lenovo, Adidas and JLR for knockout phase
Zee Entertainment expands FIFA World Cup 2026 roster; onboards Lenovo, Adidas
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal tells police killing fiance felt easier than calling off wedding
Ketan Agarwal: Siya tells cops killing felt easier than cancelling wedding
'Focus on the future': Sanjay Manjrekar urges BCCI to look beyond Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup blueprint
Sanjay Manjrekar urges BCCI to look beyond Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup
Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan locks release date, sets box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer
Akshay, Saif's Haiwaan locks release date, sets box office clash with Udta Teer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement