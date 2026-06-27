'Focus on the future': Sanjay Manjrekar urges BCCI to look beyond Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup blueprint

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Rohit Sharma should not be part of India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, urging the BCCI to focus on the future. His remarks have reignited debate over Rohit's longevity and India's transition strategy in the 50-over format.

Sanjay Manjrekar, the former Indian cricketer has stirred things up by weighing in on Rohit Sharma's spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup. This comes just as India’s gearing up for its three-match ODI series against England starting July 14 at Edgbaston. Manjrekar said it’s time for the BCCI to focus less on individual stars and more on the bigger picture—building the future of the team.

This isn’t just random criticism. Rohit just played in India’s ODI series against Afghanistan where he piled up 143 runs across three games averaging 47.66 with a strike rate of over 115. He ended up as the fourth-highest run-scorer and notched a half-century too.

Still, Manjrekar left Rohit out of his projected squad for the 2027 World Cup. He was open about it, saying, “People won’t like this, but I honestly don’t care—I never really have. The World Cup’s still a few years away, and India already has plenty of options.”

Manjrekar compared Rohit to Virat Kohli, saying Kohli’s fitness keeps him in the mix, but it’s time to move the conversation away from just big names like Virat and Rohit. “What’s best for Indian cricket?” he asked on Sony Sports. “Opening the batting is fun, but it’s best for someone young, someone entering their prime who has another five or ten years ahead. If you just keep thinking about Rohit Sharma, you’re missing the real priority. For me, Rohit wouldn’t make the cut in 2027.”

On the BCCI’s side, secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that talks about the future—especially regarding senior players like Rohit and Kohli—are definitely happening, but all those decisions and conversations stay behind closed doors.

“We have a solid team of experts, selectors, coaches, and the players—they’re all in the loop," Saikia said. "We’re always talking about these things, but there’s no need for a special session or any public updates. It’s a routine, ongoing process, and honestly, these discussions should stay inside the boardroom. I’m not allowed to say more, and even if I were, these matters belong within the board.”

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