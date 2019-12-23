Focus on Jasprit Bumrah fitness as squad for Sri Lanka, Australia series to be announced

The year 2019 comes to an end on a good note for the Indian cricket fans as the team won the T20I and ODI series against West Indies at home.

Now moving into the new year, India are set to face Sri Lanka and later Australia. India will play three T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka beginning on January 5 and as many ODIs against Australia starting on January 14 at home.

The current selection committee will have its final meeting on Monday in Delhi to pick teams. Virat Kohli is expected to join the meeting via video conference.

The focus will be on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness. Bumrah was present for bowling in the nets during India's series against Windies and could be picked for either against Sri Lanka or against the Australian side.

“The team for both series will be picked on Monday afternoon in Delhi. The selectors will pick teams for both series. In all likelihood, this will be the last selection meeting chaired by MSK Prasad,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is more likely that the Australia series will mark Bumrah’s return after four months, having recovered from a stress fracture.

“In case of Bumrah, Indian team physio Nitin Patel and trainer Nick Webb checked him in Visakhapatnam (earlier this week). He bowled full tilt over there. Since Australia series starts on January 14, he could just play a Ranji game and get some overs under his belt. In any case, it will also depend on how Virat (Kohli) looks at it,” the source said.

Along with Bumrah, eyes will also be on Deepak Chahar’s who was ruled out of the third ODI against the West Indies due to injury.

As for Shikhar Dhawan, he will be returning to full fitness but might have to play some domestic cricket to get back into form.