'Focus on England series, no time for dress rehearsal here,' says Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain said that it's important for the team to focus on the five-match series and see where they stand as a team and not look too far ahead

Anshul Gupta

Updated: Mar 11, 2021, 01:01 PM IST

Indian opening batsman and vice-captain in the limited-overs, Rohit Sharma has said that there is no time for rehearsal when you are playing for the country when asked if the upcoming T20I series against England will serve as a dress rehearsal for the ICC T20 World Cup, that will take place in India later this year.

Answering a DNA query in a media conference ahead of the series starting Friday, Rohit said, "You are playing for India, there's no time for rehearsal here.

"You've just got to be at it. Doesn't matter what opposition you play. I think for us it's important to win the series, to do our best, not to think too far ahead [to the T20 World Cup].

"We just need to focus on what's in our hand, focus on the present and do these little little things right. It's a five-match series, long series and as a team for us, it's important to see where we stand as a team and as an individual. We just need to have that mindset of winning each and every game that we play here."

Having beaten England comprehensively by 3-1 in the recently concluded Test series, India will be upbeat about their chances in the shortest format as the five-match series kicks off on March 12, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

 

