'Flesh was torn, bones were visible': India's Asia Cup star recalls ruthless monkey attack, reveals shocking 1 kg hand difference

As he, his brother, and a friend were walking with an umbrella, a monkey unexpectedly came from behind and attacked him. Despite his brother throwing stones to chase the monkey away, it continued biting him viciously, causing deep wounds and severe bleeding.

The story of Rinku Singh, India's star batter, is truly remarkable. Hailing from a modest background, he transformed his family's fortunes through cricket. The left-handed batsman gained fame when he struck five sixes off Yash Dayal in the last over of an Indian Premier League match against the Gujarat Titans in 2023. This outstanding display catapulted Rinku into the limelight, leading to his selection for the national team. He swiftly established himself as a key player in India's T20I squad.

In a recent interview on Raj Shamani's podcast, Rinku shared his childhood challenges, disclosing a physical difference in his hands resulting from a monkey attack.

“The most dangerous bite he gave me happened when it was raining. At that time, in the house, there wasn’t really a washroom, so we used to go to the fields,” explained Rinku.

“It was the rainy season, so me, my brother, and my friend were going, carrying an umbrella. As we were going, someone behind us shouted, ‘The monkey has come.’ Then it came from behind and caught me,” said Rinku. “I was completely pinned down, and it kept biting me again and again. It tore out a lot of my flesh, a lot.”

The chilling tale goes on as Rinku shares that the monkey refused to leave him in peace, despite his family's efforts to drive it off. “There weren’t many people around to save me. My brother was throwing stones at it, but it wouldn’t leave me. It bit me very badly.”

“It was during the rain, then I ran from there. My blood was flowing like that, and my bones inside were visible. Then we went to a clinic. When they were doing the dressing, my family was just standing there with me, not knowing what would happen, whether I would survive or not, because a lot of blood was coming out,” he continued. “My bones inside were visible. So my family just carried me there.”

Fortunately for Rinku and his family, the circumstances did not deteriorate further as they swiftly arranged for him to receive care, ensuring that, despite the terrible injury, he would survive and have the chance to heal.

“Somehow they called someone, made contact, saying, 'Come, a monkey has bitten a boy.' Then they came, did the dressing, and only after that I became fine,” he explained.

Rinku, a lower-order batsman known for his exceptional hitting abilities, frequently delivers vital performances that assist his team in achieving substantial scores or successfully pursuing significant targets. Nevertheless, he has recently come under fire for a decline in performance, managing to score just one fifty in his last 13 T20I innings.

Rinku has been selected for India's 15-member squad for the Asia Cup, but analysts are uncertain about his inclusion in the starting XI.

