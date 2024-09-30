'Fizool ki baatein...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas on comparing Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

He said Virat Kohli scores in every match, but the former Pakistan skipper doesn't score in any match.

Zaheer Abbas, former Pakistan cricketer, said Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is a lot more consistent than Babar Azam. He added the comparison between the two is baseless, as Kohli scores in every match, but the former Pakistan skipper doesn't score in any match. Once regarded as part of the 'Fab Five' including Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson, Babar is currently enduring an extended slump in form.

"Yeh fizool ki baatein hai (the comparisons are pointless). Virat Kohli scores in every match the other player (Babar) doesn't score in any match so then how can you compare. The person who scores, he is the bigger player," Abbas told PTI on the sidelines of the Cricket Predicta Conclave here.

Kohli has 80 international hundreds to his name while the much younger Babar has scored 31 centuries across formats. Kohli on Monday created history yet again during the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh. He became the fastest batsman to complete 27000 runs in international cricket.

Meanwhile, Abbas also acknowledged the consistency displayed by India across formats and said the Rohit Sharma-led team will be a strong contender for the upcoming Champions Trophy. "Indian team overall is very good. Their batters are doing well and the bowlers both are good. It is a very balanced team, one that plays soch samajh kar (thoughtfully)," said Abbas.

Hailed as the 'Asian Bradman' for insatiable appetite for runs, Abbas was one of the most elegant batters of his time. He played 78 Tests and 62 ODIs for Pakistan, accumulating 5062 and 2572 runs respectively. Teams in T20s can win by fluke, not in Tests.

(With inputs from PTI)