Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Fizool ki baatein...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas on comparing Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for Apple lovers, get iPhone 16 for just Rs 13000, know the deal here

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

Ratan Tata's company ends 'legacy steel making' after 100 years, we know the reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Fizool ki baatein...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas on comparing Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

'Fizool ki baatein...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas on comparing Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

It was a great script but Aamir Khan changed the climax, it turned out to be a masterstroke for...

It was a great script but Aamir Khan changed the climax, it turned out to be a masterstroke for...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Fizool ki baatein...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas on comparing Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

He said Virat Kohli scores in every match, but the former Pakistan skipper doesn't score in any match.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 09:03 PM IST

'Fizool ki baatein...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas on comparing Virat Kohli, Babar Azam
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Zaheer Abbas, former Pakistan cricketer, said Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is a lot more consistent than Babar Azam. He added the comparison between the two is baseless, as Kohli scores in every match, but the former Pakistan skipper doesn't score in any match. Once regarded as part of the 'Fab Five' including Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson, Babar is currently enduring an extended slump in form.

"Yeh fizool ki baatein hai (the comparisons are pointless). Virat Kohli scores in every match the other player (Babar) doesn't score in any match so then how can you compare. The person who scores, he is the bigger player," Abbas told PTI on the sidelines of the Cricket Predicta Conclave here.

Kohli has 80 international hundreds to his name while the much younger Babar has scored 31 centuries across formats. Kohli on Monday created history yet again during the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh. He became the fastest batsman to complete 27000 runs in international cricket.

READ | Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes fastest player to achieve THIS feat

Meanwhile, Abbas also acknowledged the consistency displayed by India across formats and said the Rohit Sharma-led team will be a strong contender for the upcoming Champions Trophy. "Indian team overall is very good. Their batters are doing well and the bowlers both are good. It is a very balanced team, one that plays soch samajh kar (thoughtfully)," said Abbas. 

Hailed as the 'Asian Bradman' for insatiable appetite for runs, Abbas was one of the most elegant batters of his time. He played 78 Tests and 62 ODIs for Pakistan, accumulating 5062 and 2572 runs respectively. Teams in T20s can win by fluke, not in Tests.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This film faced 34 cases, later became superhit, it had those THREE controversial words

This film faced 34 cases, later became superhit, it had those THREE controversial words

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Google rejected this man's request, he left company, now re-hired for Rs 22625 crore

Google rejected this man's request, he left company, now re-hired for Rs 22625 crore

Ratan Tata's company ends 'legacy steel making' after 100 years, we know the reason

Ratan Tata's company ends 'legacy steel making' after 100 years, we know the reason

Meet 80-year-old South Korean model who made history as oldest participant in Miss Universe

Meet 80-year-old South Korean model who made history as oldest participant in Miss Universe

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement