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Five-time CSK title-winning coach Stephen Fleming tipped for England Test job after Brendon McCullum exit

Former New Zealand captain and five-time Chennai Super Kings title-winning coach Stephen Fleming has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Brendon McCullum as England's new Test head coach. Here's what the latest reports say about the potential appointment.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 02:51 PM IST

Five-time CSK title-winning coach Stephen Fleming tipped for England Test job after Brendon McCullum exit
Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming (Courtesy: X)
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Stephen Fleming, the former New Zealand captain, is leading the race to become England's next Test head coach. Andy Flower, Tom Moody, Richard Dawson, and Jonathan Trott were all in the running, but right now, the ECB seems to favor Fleming. He’s already had talks with Rob Key, the Managing Director at the ECB.

Brendon McCullum recently stepped down as the Test team coach—he’ll stick around with the ODI and T20 squads until the end of next year. Fleming, meanwhile, has parted ways with Chennai Super Kings.

Fleming brings a solid track record: he led CSK to five IPL titles and coached in multiple leagues around the world, including the SA20 and Major League Cricket. He also knows England’s domestic scene well, having played for Middlesex, Yorkshire, and Nottinghamshire, and served as head coach for Southern Brave in The Hundred.

If Fleming does take over, he’ll be working alongside McCullum, a close friend and long-time colleague, so there’s likely to be good synergy between the two.

England faces Pakistan in a three-Test series at Headingley starting August 19, but it’s not confirmed if Fleming will step in by then. The ECB’s big focus is the Ashes against Australia in 2027.

One pressing issue for the new coach is picking a new Test captain, since Ben Stokes has retired. Stokes had suggested Harry Brook, but Brook is already captaining the ODI and T20 sides. Given the workload, the ECB is considering handing the Test captaincy back to Joe Root on an interim basis. Meanwhile, Australia’s coach Andrew McDonald thinks the new coach could convince Stokes to reconsider retirement.

Andy Flower was initially in strong contention but pulled out because of his commitments with RCB and London Spirit. Tom Moody, Richard Dawson, and Jonathan Trott were also considered, but Fleming remains the ECB’s top choice. Justin Langer has confirmed he wasn’t contacted about the role.

Also read| Has Team India moved on from Mohammed Shami? Selection calls raise questions

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