India vs Australia: Five moments which changed the Brisbane Test and resulted in historic win

32 years and two months - that's what it took for the Gabba fortress to get breached, that to by an injury-ravaged young Indian side. Team India defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.

A lot took place in the series that lasted for over and month and the Test series Down Under was even more special. So while the Men in Blue celebrate the historic victory, a look at the moments that changed the match in India's favour in the fourth and final Test.

Shubman Gill with the bat

India’s newly inducted opener Shubman Gill made sure all take notice of him. The young lad played yet another stylish innings when needed the most. The 21-year-old missed his maiden Test hundred by just 9 runs but he stitched a 114-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara to take India from 18/1 to 132/2.

The Punjab-lad, who made his Test debut in the second Test, become the highest run-scorer from India in the series. In the six innings of the three Tests, he scored 259 runs including two fifties.

Shardul Thakur- Washington Sundar's partnership

Day 4 saw Shardul Thakur (67) and Washington Sundar (62) put on an iconic 7th-wicket partnership. Thakur who opened his account with a six off Pat Cummins and reached his half-ton with a maximum as well. Sundar, on the other hand, registered the highest individual score for a debutant batting at number seven in Australia. The duo built a 123-run stand.

Debutants making history

Brimming with confidence after a successful outing at the Indian Premier League (IPL), Team India saw multiple players making debuts due to injury-struck squad. With regular captain Virat Kohli on paternity leave and the likes of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul – all suffered various injuries, India played with 20 members of the squad in the series.

Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan all made debuts and gave India the victory they deserved. While Gill and Sundar shone with the bat, the others also played their role as bowlers with Siraj leading the pack.

Mohammed Siraj's maiden five-wicket haul

Mohammed Siraj becomes the only Indian bowler this series to claim fifer as Australia set 328 runs target for India on Day 4 of the Border-Gavaskar trophy at The Gabba in Brisbane. Siraj was on fire, registering his maiden five-wicket haul as he sent back Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh 'nerves of steel' Pant will be forgiven for all the mistakes he made in the past and through the series with wicket-keeping as each of the 89 runs that he scored in the final hour was worth it.

With swashbuckling Rishabh Pant at the crease, Australia skipper Tim Paine had no option but to keep the field open with men at the boundary. The wicketkeeper did take a few chances, but luck was on his side and he made hay.