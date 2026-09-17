Fitness vs form: How Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant's exclusions from West Indies ODIs differ completely

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have both missed out on India’s West Indies ODI squad but their exclusions stem from different circumstances. While fitness concerns surround Pandya’s absence, Pant’s omission is linked to India’s selection and form considerations.

India surprised a lot of people when their 15-man squads for the home white-ball series against West Indies dropped and both Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant were missing. On paper, it’s a snub for two of the country’s cricket stars. But look closer and their situations couldn’t be more different—and honestly the road back for Pant is looking a lot tougher.

Two stories, same absence—But they’re worlds apart

The series starts September 27, with three ODIs and five T20Is lined up. Shubman Gill’s got the ODI captaincy, Shreyas Iyer takes T20Is, and yes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in the ODI squad too. But everyone’s talking about Pant and Pandya, who didn’t make the cut.

For Pandya, the reason is simple: he’s injured and just not fit. For Pant, while he’s fit and playing well, the selectors have just moved in a different direction. So, Pandya sits out until his body heals, and then he’s back in the conversation. Pant? He’s got to prove himself all over again.

Hardik Pandya: Only his body’s letting him down

In Pandya’s case, it’s all about injuries. He hasn’t played since May 24, 2026, when he suited up in the IPL for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals. Since then, it’s been a string of injuries—he’s missed the IPL’s second leg, ODIs against Afghanistan, tours of England, and more.

This kind of stop-start story isn’t new for Pandya. Injuries have followed him throughout his career. It’s the main reason he’s only played 11 Tests for India; you have to go back to 2018 for the last one. Even the team’s assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, commented on the pressure this puts on the squad. He was pretty blunt, saying Nitish Kumar Reddy has really stepped up and could be Pandya’s natural successor—though he admitted the kind of spark Hardik brings is tough to replace.

The upside for Pandya? Once he’s fit, the selectors don’t see any other reason to leave him out. No questions about his batting or bowling. He’s already named in India A for List A matches later this month, pretty much as a live fitness test.

Rishabh Pant: He’s fit and still out

Pant’s story stings way more. He’s not injured. He was expected to return, especially since Shreyas Iyer is out. He’s fit. He’s been scoring runs. Yet, the management went for KL Rahul—ODI vice-captain and first-choice wicketkeeper. Dhruv Jurel is the back-up, back in the mix after his stint in Australia.

Pant’s omission feels like a strategic call. India’s middle order is crowded: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Jurel—there just isn’t room. To pile on, Pant didn’t even make the T20I squad. Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are holding those spots for now.

Why Pant faces a steeper climb

Getting fit after an injury has a timeline—miss X weeks or Y months and then you’re back. That’s not how it works for Pant. He’s fighting a waiting game. Rahul owns the gloves. Jurel is younger and already ahead of him in the selectors’ eyes. Kishan and Samson are blocking his way in T20Is.

So being fit and in form isn’t enough. Pant needs one of the current keepers to have a serious dip in form, or for the team management to rethink the whole lineup. That’s a much tougher challenge than just waiting for your body to cooperate.

Irani Cup: Not a punishment, but a platform

There is a silver lining for Pant. He’s not just sitting around as a third-choice keeper hoping for a chance. Instead, he’s leading the Rest of India team against Ranji champions Jammu & Kashmir in the Irani Cup. It’s a proper audition—a chance to put numbers on the board and remind the selectors what he’s capable of.

India’s building for the 2027 ODI World Cup, and with new faces getting a look (like Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir), this series is a trial run for the next core group. For Pandya, getting back in is about getting healthy. For Pant? He has to outplay the competition and grab his spot back in a crowded lineup. That’s a much taller order.

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