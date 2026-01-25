FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'Fishing in muddy waters...': Harbhajan Singh attacks PCB over interference in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup crisis

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Cricket Board, accusing it of “fishing in muddy waters” by interfering in Bangladesh’s ongoing T20 World Cup crisis. His remarks have intensified the controversy and added fuel to an already volatile situation.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 05:33 PM IST

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on the Pakistan Cricket Board's support for Bangladesh following their exclusion from the T20 World Cup. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi previously mentioned that Pakistan's involvement in the tournament would depend on government guidance, suggesting they might withdraw in solidarity with Bangladesh.

Harbhajan was direct in his response to Pakistan's position regarding Bangladesh, calling it an unnecessary effort to frame the situation as a 2 vs 1 conflict. The former Indian off-spinner questioned the motives and timing of Pakistan's actions, particularly since they have their own matches scheduled in Sri Lanka. He emphasized that amidst all the posturing, it is Bangladesh and its players who are suffering the most.

"Pakistan was fishing in muddy waters and trying the game of 2 vs 1. (Pakistan and Bangladesh against India)," former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh told PTI.

"They already are playing in Sri Lanka, this wasn't their matter. Why interfere where you are needed? In the end, it is Bangladesh cricket team and its players who are losing. The players missing out on a World Cup participation is massive."

On Saturday, the ICC announced that Scotland would take Bangladesh's place in the upcoming T20 World Cup, labeling it a "difficult decision." The governing body explained that it was unable to accommodate the BCB's request to relocate their matches to Sri Lanka with the tournament approaching.

Harbhajan remarked that it had become "a matter of ego" for the BCB, which made a mistake by opting for an aggressive approach instead of seeking a solution.

"They should have kept the channels open for discussion with the ICC before straightaway saying 'no' to coming to India," Harbhajan told PTI.

Additionally, he stated that Naqvi should not have threatened to pull out on Saturday.

He also noted that from a cricketing standpoint, Bangladesh would have had a better opportunity on Indian pitches, particularly given the quality spinners they possess.

"Had the T20 World Cup been played in England or Australia, they didn't even stand a chance, but here they could have actually made it to the second round and maybe cause a few upsets in the Super Eights. So it's no one's loss but Bangladesh's," Harbhajan said.

