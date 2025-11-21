First time since 1882! Australia, England register unwanted Ashes record on Day 1 of Perth Test

Within the first two Sessions of Day 1 of the Perth Test, Australia and England created an unwanted record in Ashes history after the visitors came out to bat first.

The Ashes 2025-26 began on Friday, with the Perth Test. Within a few hours of the game, Australia and England created an unwanted record, which happened for the first time in the 143-year history of the series. Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc decimated England's innings within two sessions of Day 1, taking seven wickets in the first innings and restricting the visitors to 172. While Starc was on a roll with his 7-wicket haul, it was the opening batters of both teams who etched their names in the record books.

Since the inception of The Ashes in 1882, opening batters of both sides went back to the dressing room for a duck, and the opening partnership recorded zero in the first innings of a game.

England opener Zak Crawley was dismissed on the last ball of the opening over of the match, and the same happened when Australia's Jake Weatherald was removed by Jofra Archer on the second ball of the home team's innings.

Starting with the Toss, England won it and decided to bat first in Perth. However, this decision turned out to be horrible for them as they were bundled out for 172 within the second Session of Day 1. In reply, the Australian top-order batters also struggled against the visitors and lost four quick wickets: Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Usman Khawaja. Currently, Travis Head and Cameron Green are at the crease, looking to build a partnership.