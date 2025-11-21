First time since 1882! Australia, England register unwanted Ashes record on Day 1 of Perth Test

Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?
Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India
Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…
WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players set to go under the hammer
Masterstroke by Ratan Tata's TCS, launches new company, gets Rs 88000000000 investment, plans to...
When Kishore Kumar was struggling, Ruma Devi was working with Lata Mangeshkar, Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar; son Amit Kumar reveals what led to their separation
West Bengal Election 2026: From 'Jungle Raj' attack, rebranding to Bengali connect, BJP may take THESE 10 steps
RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 OUT: Scorecard, Merit List PDF officially released, check details here
CRICKET
Within the first two Sessions of Day 1 of the Perth Test, Australia and England created an unwanted record in Ashes history after the visitors came out to bat first.
The Ashes 2025-26 began on Friday, with the Perth Test. Within a few hours of the game, Australia and England created an unwanted record, which happened for the first time in the 143-year history of the series. Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc decimated England's innings within two sessions of Day 1, taking seven wickets in the first innings and restricting the visitors to 172. While Starc was on a roll with his 7-wicket haul, it was the opening batters of both teams who etched their names in the record books.
Since the inception of The Ashes in 1882, opening batters of both sides went back to the dressing room for a duck, and the opening partnership recorded zero in the first innings of a game.
England opener Zak Crawley was dismissed on the last ball of the opening over of the match, and the same happened when Australia's Jake Weatherald was removed by Jofra Archer on the second ball of the home team's innings.
Starting with the Toss, England won it and decided to bat first in Perth. However, this decision turned out to be horrible for them as they were bundled out for 172 within the second Session of Day 1. In reply, the Australian top-order batters also struggled against the visitors and lost four quick wickets: Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Usman Khawaja. Currently, Travis Head and Cameron Green are at the crease, looking to build a partnership.