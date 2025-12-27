FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

First time in 97 years! Australia register unwanted record at MCG in Boxing Day Test against England

During the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Australia registered an unwanted and embarrassing record, which has taken place for the first time in 97 years. Know more about it below.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 11:33 AM IST

First time in 97 years! Australia register unwanted record at MCG in Boxing Day Test against England
AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test in Melbourne
The ongoing fourth Test of Ashes 2025-26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has registered one of the most embarrassing records for the Australian side. In the ongoing Boxing Day Test, Australia registered their third-lowest overall in terms of balls faced since 1900. Australia batted for just 79.5 overs in two innings and posted 152 and 132 runs respectively, making it their lowest outing in terms of balls faced since 1928.

 

Australia's record of least balls faced in both innings of Tests

 

1904 - 360 balls vs England in Melbourne

1928 - 457 balls vs England in Brisbane

1912 - 464 balls vs England in Adelaide Oval

2025 - 479 balls vs England in Melbourne]

1995 - 499 balls vs West Indies in Port of Spain

 

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took a dig at the pitch of the MCG for being nearly impossible for the batters to play. Taking to his X handle, he wrote, ''This pitch is a joke. This is selling the game short. The players / Broadcasters and more importantly the fans. 26 wickets in 98 overs !!!!! #Ashes.''

 

Deets about AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test

Talking about the game, England won the Toss and decided to field first at MCG. In the first innings, the Baggy Greens were bundled out for 152, courtesy of a 5-wicket haul for Josh Tongue. In reply, England batters also struggled and were bowled out for just 110.

In the second innings, the Australian batting lineup again failed to churn out a big score on the board and were bowled out for 132 runs, setting a below-par target of just 175 runs for the visitors. 

