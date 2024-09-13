First time in 92 years: Team India eye major milestone in Test cricket

The Indian team has the opportunity to achieve a milestone that has not been reached in 92 years.

Team India is gearing up to take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, scheduled to kick off on September 19.

This upcoming Test holds significant importance for Rohit Sharma and his squad, as it could secure their spot in the final of the World Test Championship 2025. Additionally, the Indian team has the opportunity to achieve a milestone that has not been reached in 92 years.

Since the inception of Test matches in 1932, India has participated in 579 matches, with a balanced record of 178 wins and 222 draws. If India emerges victorious against Bangladesh, it will mark their 179th Test win, surpassing the number of losses for the first time in nearly a century of Test cricket history.

Throughout this journey, Team India has seen 36 captains lead the squad, with C.K. Nayudu being the first and Rohit Sharma currently at the helm. While all captains deserve recognition, it is the first skipper who paved the way for this milestone. Over the span of 92 years, 314 cricketers have donned the Test cap, with Amar Singh receiving the first cap in London on June 25, 1932, and Devdutt Padikkal receiving the most recent cap on March 7, 2024, in Dharamsala.

