FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India-Pakistan Women’s ODI World Cup clash breaks global viewership records, becomes most-watched match ever

Diwali in US: Know Diwali date, timing in major states; Which states have officially declared public holiday?

42-year-old woman found alive after being locked in childhood room for almost 30 years

First time in 9 years! Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to feature as non-captains in ODI since MS Dhoni era

DNA TV Show: How India overtook China in air force rankings to become 3rd most powerful

Mehul Choksi to be extradited to India; know what will happen next

PM Modi's BIG statement amid Trump's steep tariffs: 'Not in the mood to...'

Meet Neelam Gill, British-Indian beauty taking the Victoria’s Secret runway by storm

'Silly to put them on...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI future, 2027 World Cup plans

Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle: Rivaba Jadeja becomes MoS, gets responsibility of this ministry

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India-Pakistan Women’s ODI World Cup clash breaks global viewership records, becomes most-watched match ever

India-Pakistan Women’s ODI WC clash breaks global viewership records, becomes

Diwali in US: Know Diwali date, timing in major states; Which states have officially declared public holiday?

Diwali in US: Know Diwali date, timing in major states; Which states have..

42-year-old woman found alive after being locked in childhood room for almost 30 years

42-year-old woman found alive after being locked in childhood room for almost 30

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeCricket

CRICKET

First time in 9 years! Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to feature as non-captains in ODI since MS Dhoni era

Both players retired from Test and T20I formats earlier in 2025 to focus solely on their ODI careers. Rohit Sharma also relinquished the ODI captaincy, passing the baton to young Shubman Gill ahead of the ongoing India vs Australia ODI series.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 10:59 PM IST

First time in 9 years! Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to feature as non-captains in ODI since MS Dhoni era
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

For the first time in nine years, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will take the field solely as players. The last occasion these two cricketing stars played under a different captain was in 2016, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the team. Now, as they approach the twilight of their careers, they will be guided by the fresh leadership of Shubman Gill. The last time Kohli and Rohit participated in an ODI under a new captain marked the beginning of a new era with Virat Kohli at the forefront. With Shubman Gill now leading India's ODI squad, Ro-Ko may be nearing the end of their journey, yet both remain hopeful for the 2027 men's ODI World Cup.

As Rohit and Kohli prepare to return to international cricket after a seven-month hiatus, it's worth reflecting on the last time they were emerging stars under one of India's greatest captains, MS Dhoni.

The last ODI they played together as players under a different captain was on October 29, 2016. This match was the final game of a five-match ODI series against New Zealand held at home. In that encounter, Kohli scored 65 runs off 76 balls, achieving a strike rate of 85.52.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma contributed with a score of 70 runs off 65 balls, boasting a strike rate of 107.69. The fifth ODI took place in Visakhapatnam, where India set a total of 269 for 6 wickets while batting first. New Zealand, in response, faltered against Amit Mishra's five-wicket haul, getting bowled out for just 79 runs in 23.1 overs.

At that time, the legendary duo was at different points in their careers, playing under MS Dhoni's captaincy without any titles.

The final ODI match featuring Kohli and Rohit as players was part of a five-match series between India and New Zealand, which the home team clinched with a score of 3-2. A key takeaway from the series was that whenever Kohli scored at least a half-century or more than a hundred runs, India emerged victorious.

Consequently, the two one-day matches where Kohli failed to surpass the 50-run mark resulted in defeats for the Men in Blue. In contrast, during the other three matches where Virat excelled, the hosts triumphed.

Also read| 'Silly to put them on...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI future, 2027 World Cup plans

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
When Keerthy Suresh schooled paparazzi over 'Kriti', 'dosa'; here’s what happened
When Keerthy Suresh schooled paparazzi over 'Kriti', 'dosa' here’s what happened
Pankaj Dheer funeral: Sasural Simar Ka co-stars Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim get teary-eyed at Mahabharat actor's last rites
Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim get teary-eyed at Pankaj Dheer's funeral
Nestle Layoffs: FMCG giant to layoff 16,000 jobs in..., new CEO Philipp Navratil says ‘Hard but neccessary...’,
Nestle Layoffs: FMCG giant to layoff 16,000 jobs in..., new CEO Philipp Navratil
'Cup cheen sakte hai par...': Varun Chakaravarthy mocks ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi over Asia Cup controversy
Varun Chakaravarthy mocks ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi over Asia Cup controversy
Gen Z protests in Asia: Why are youth leading protests against their governments?
Gen Z protests in Asia: Why are youth leading protests against their government
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE