First time in 9 years! Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to feature as non-captains in ODI since MS Dhoni era

Both players retired from Test and T20I formats earlier in 2025 to focus solely on their ODI careers. Rohit Sharma also relinquished the ODI captaincy, passing the baton to young Shubman Gill ahead of the ongoing India vs Australia ODI series.

For the first time in nine years, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will take the field solely as players. The last occasion these two cricketing stars played under a different captain was in 2016, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the team. Now, as they approach the twilight of their careers, they will be guided by the fresh leadership of Shubman Gill. The last time Kohli and Rohit participated in an ODI under a new captain marked the beginning of a new era with Virat Kohli at the forefront. With Shubman Gill now leading India's ODI squad, Ro-Ko may be nearing the end of their journey, yet both remain hopeful for the 2027 men's ODI World Cup.

As Rohit and Kohli prepare to return to international cricket after a seven-month hiatus, it's worth reflecting on the last time they were emerging stars under one of India's greatest captains, MS Dhoni.

The last ODI they played together as players under a different captain was on October 29, 2016. This match was the final game of a five-match ODI series against New Zealand held at home. In that encounter, Kohli scored 65 runs off 76 balls, achieving a strike rate of 85.52.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma contributed with a score of 70 runs off 65 balls, boasting a strike rate of 107.69. The fifth ODI took place in Visakhapatnam, where India set a total of 269 for 6 wickets while batting first. New Zealand, in response, faltered against Amit Mishra's five-wicket haul, getting bowled out for just 79 runs in 23.1 overs.

At that time, the legendary duo was at different points in their careers, playing under MS Dhoni's captaincy without any titles.

The final ODI match featuring Kohli and Rohit as players was part of a five-match series between India and New Zealand, which the home team clinched with a score of 3-2. A key takeaway from the series was that whenever Kohli scored at least a half-century or more than a hundred runs, India emerged victorious.

Consequently, the two one-day matches where Kohli failed to surpass the 50-run mark resulted in defeats for the Men in Blue. In contrast, during the other three matches where Virat excelled, the hosts triumphed.

