The Indian cricket team is heading towards a humiliating defeat in the Pune Test after a disappointing performance with the bat on Friday (October 25). Following New Zealand's total of 259 runs, the hosts were bowled out for just 156, resulting in a 103-run first innings deficit.

The Indian batters struggled on a pitch that seemed to favor spinners, while the New Zealand batters appeared comfortable in the second innings, setting themselves up for a substantial score. India's target is expected to exceed 300 runs, putting them at risk of losing their first home series in 12 years.

The events of the first innings mark the first time in 23 years that India has conceded a 100+ run first-innings lead in consecutive home Tests. The last instance was during the memorable series against Australia in 2001, where India fell behind by over 100 runs in the Mumbai Test defeat and then secured a miraculous victory in the Kolkata Test.

In the previous Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, India suffered an eight-wicket loss after being bowled out for 46 in the first innings. They conceded 402 runs, giving New Zealand a massive 356-run lead. Although India fought back by scoring 462 in the third innings, the Black Caps easily chased down the target of 107.

In the current match, Washington Sundar made a remarkable comeback to the team by taking a seven-wicket haul, limiting New Zealand to a low score in the first innings. However, the Indian batters had a forgettable day, with Ravindra Jadeja top-scoring with 38 runs. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 30 runs each, while Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 18 and Sarfaraz Khan managed just 11 runs.

Former captain Virat Kohli scored only one run, and skipper Rohit Sharma was out for a duck.

