First Photos: Rahul Chahar marries longtime girlfriend Ishani in Goa

Indian international cricketer and Punjab Kings player Rahul Chahar tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and fiancée Ishani. The leg spinner who was an IPL breakout star got engaged back in 2019 and married on Wednesday (March 9, 2022) in a destination wedding held in Goa.

Chahar took to Twitter to share their first photos as a married couple. "Our Happily ever after!!," he wrote.

Reports suggest that the couple are planning to host a wedding reception on the coming Saturday (March 12). Rahul had earlier shared pics from their Mehndi ceremony.

