'First of all....': Rahul Dravid's son Samit reacts to India Under 19 selection for Australia series

The three-match one-day series against Australia is scheduled to take place in Puducherry on September 21, 23, and 26.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 06:07 PM IST

'First of all....': Rahul Dravid's son Samit reacts to India Under 19 selection for Australia series
Samit Dravid
Samit Dravid, the son of Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid, has taken a significant step towards following in his father's footsteps by securing a spot in India's Under-19 squad for the upcoming series against Australia. Samit's exceptional performances in domestic cricket have earned him this prestigious opportunity.

The three-match one-day series against Australia is scheduled to take place in Puducherry on September 21, 23, and 26, with Uttar Pradesh's Mohammad Amaan leading the Indian team. Samit expressed his joy and gratitude for being selected in a video shared by Star Sports Kannada.

"First of all, I am very happy to be selected and thank you for all your wishes. I think I am feeling great, I worked very hard for this moment."

The upcoming series will move to Chennai for two four-day matches starting on September 30 and October 7. Soham Patwardhan from Madhya Pradesh will lead the India squad during this phase of the tour.

Samit, a talented pace-bowling all-rounder, is currently showcasing his skills with the Mysore Warriors in the ongoing KSCA Maharaja T20 trophy in Bengaluru.

Despite his impressive bowling performances, Samit's batting has been lackluster in the tournament so far, managing only 82 runs from seven innings with a highest score of 33. He is yet to bowl in the competition.

However, earlier this year, Samit had a successful run in the Cooch Behar Trophy, playing a crucial role in Karnataka's victory in the event. He scored 362 runs in eight matches, with his standout performance being a fluent 98 against Jammu and Kashmir.

Samit also excelled with the ball, taking 16 wickets in eight matches, including two crucial wickets in the final against Mumbai.

