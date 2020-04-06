'First get ABD, King Kohli out': Yuzvendra Chahal on batting against MI's Jasprit Bumrah

From taking quick wickets on filed to being hilarious on social media, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is making sure to be in the news for all the right reasons.

While we could have seen him in action playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Indian Premier League (IPL) has however got postponed till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Recently, he was trolled by Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma and teammate Jasprit Bumrah talking about his batting skills. So taking it a step forward, MI posted a photo of Chahal with the bowler on Twitter.

In a post, the franchise shared an image of Chahal in a Mumbai Indians jersey and they wrote, “Are you pumped-up to see Bumrah bowl to Chahal? Predict what the over will be like”.

Chahal being the witty one, pointed out that for Bumrah to bowl to him, MI have to bowl out Royal Challengers Bangalore’s entire batting line-up, including AB de Villiers, skipper Virat Kohli and now recently added Aaron Finch.

“Keep dreaming i am batting no.10 or 11 before me finch ABD sir and king Kohli is there first get them out then we will talk about my batting,” he wrote.

Keep dreaming i am batting no.10 or 11 before me finch ABD sir and king kohli is there first get them out then we will talk about my batting#staysafe — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 2, 2020

Talking about RCB, the franchise has not yet won even one edition. Talking about the same with former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Instagram Live, RCB captain Kohli said that his side managed to reach three finals.

“We have reached three finals but haven’t won. We deserve to win a title. At RCB, we get talked about so much as we had stars. The more you think (about winning the IPL), the more it keeps running away from you. There have been added pressure lately but we need to just enjoy and not take the pressure.” he said.