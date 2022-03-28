IPL 2022: First ball of the game goes for REVIEW, KL Rahul departs for duck

So.much.drama on the very first ball of the game between Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 new entrants Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the latter team's skipper KL Rahul was seen departing for a duck.

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock had come to the crease, with the captain taking strike. Pacer Mohammed Shami opened the attack for Gujarat and the very first ball had gone straight to the wicket-keeper's hand.

However, Hardik Pandya immediately took a review for a caught behind the first ball. There was a deviation and the third umpire referral goes in his favour. The ball took the outside edge of the bat and the clear deflection saw him walk back as soon as he had come to the crease. This was surely a big wicket and a cracker from Shami.

Soon after the pacer even sent back Quinton de Kock for just seven runs. The ball came in with the angle from round the wicket and it was accentuated with the seam movement. de Kock had no hope as the ball jagged back rattling the stumps.

Earlier, the Pandya-led Gujarat side won the toss and opt to bowl first against Lucknow at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.