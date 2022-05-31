FIR registered against MS Dhoni, 7 others in Bihar's Begusarai, know why

FIR registered against MS Dhoni 7 others in Bihar Begusarai know why

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been named in a cheque bounce case, which saw an FIR registered against 8 people, including Dhoni. The FIR has been registered in Bihar's Begusarai, in a case relating to cheque'New Global Produce India Limited bounce.

As per reports, a company named SK Enterprises has filed an FIR in Begusarai's CJM's court, alleging that a cheque worth Rs 30 lakhs, which they received from 'New Global Produce India Limited' got bounced.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper had promoted the product, and thus, his name has also been mentioned in the FIR, by the complainant.

After hearing the matter on Monday, the said court has sent the case to Judicial Magistrate Ajay Kumar Mishra, wherein the next hearing of the case will take place on June 28.

How MS Dhoni got involved in the matter?

According to reports, SK Enterprises and New Global Produce India Limited had signed a deal which would see the latter provide fertilizers worth Rs 30 lakhs, to the former. The company delivered the product, but it was alleged that the seller didn't comply with the provider, and thus a huge amount of product remained unsold.

The company thus took back the remaining fertiliser, and in lieu of this, they provided the agency with a cheque worth Rs 30 lakh, but once the same was deposited in the back, it was known that cheque

Following this, a legal notice was served to the company, but the agency didn't get any response. Therefore, the proprietor of SK Enterprises Neeraj Kumar Nirala filed an FIR against MS Dhoni - who had promoted the concerned product - and 7 others.