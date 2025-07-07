FIR against RCB star pacer after Ghaziabad woman accused him of sexual harassment

The RCB pacer has been booked under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Yash Dayal, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India fast bowler, has been booked following serious allegations made by a Ghazianad woman. Dayal has been booked under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after the woman levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation against him. After the investigation, police found sufficient evidence to register a case against him, IANS reported.

The FIR was registered at Indirapuram police station following a preliminary investigation into a complaint filed via the Chief Minister’s grievance portal, IGRS. The woman alleged in her complaint that she was in a five-year relationship with Dayal. During this, the cricketer mentally, physically, and financially exploited her under the false promise of marriage, the woman said.

The complainant also stated that Dayal took money from her during the course of their relationship and has reportedly behaved similarly with other women in the past. She said she possesses chat records, screenshots, video call recordings, and photographs as evidence to support her claims. In response to her complaint, police initiated an inquiry and, citing corroborative evidence and the woman’s testimony formally registered the case. However, Yash Dayal has not yet been arrested.

Investigators have confirmed that legal proceedings are underway, and Dayal’s arrest will depend on further corroboration and procedural developments. This case has sparked widespread debate about relationship abuse, accountability for public figures, and the responsiveness of legal systems to emotional and psychological trauma. The complainant has emphasised that her pursuit of justice is not driven by hatred but by the need to reclaim her dignity and empower other women facing similar circumstances.

(With inputs from IANS)