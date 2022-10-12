Finn Allen smashes monstrous 108m six off Shadab Khan during PAK vs NZ match, watch video

Finn Allen smashes monstrous 108m six off Shadab Khan

New Zealand defeated Pakistan in the fourth T20I of the tri-series at Christchurch on Tuesday to pick up their second win in the series and go level on points with the Men in Green. Babar Azam's men had earlier defeated the Kiwis by six wickets, but Kane Williamson's side avenged that defeat in the fourth match.

The hosts dished out a clinical performance as they overcame Pakistan by nine wickets at Hagley Oval, with opener Finn Allen grabbing the spotlight through his half-century. Devon Conway also continued his impressive form in the tri-series and smashed 49 runs.

En route to his 62-run inning from 42 balls, laced with a solitary four and six sixes, Allen smashed Shadab Khan for a 108m six, which was the pick of the lot from all of his maximums.

The incident happened in the seventh over of New Zealand's innings. Shadab had tricked Allen on the third delivery of his over, with the opener looking for a biggie but nearly avoided getting stumped.

Having made his intentions clear, Allen cleared the boundary ropes on the very next ball, smashing a monstrous 108m six which flew onto the roof of the stands at Hagley Oval.

Watch Finn Allen's 108m six:

As the temperature dipped to 13 degrees C at the Hagley Oval, New Zealand, familiar with the conditions, faced no hurdles in racing to victory with Allen and Conway putting on 117 runs for the first wicket in 13.3 overs.

Allen was dismissed after scoring 62 from 42 balls with a four and six sixes, while Conway returned unbeaten on 49 with five fours from 46 balls. Kane Williamson was the other not-out batter with nine from as many deliveries.

New Zealand overtook Pakistan in the tri-series standings due to their better run rate as the two sides have 4 points each.

