Finn Allen's fiery knock of 62 in 42 deliveries guides New Zealand to 9 wicket victory against Pakistan

Finn Allen

New Zealand has avenged the defeat to Pakistan in the 1st match in some style. The home team defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets on Tuesday. Pakistan batsmen huffed and puffed to a score of 130/7 in 20 overs after choosing to bat 1st. In reply, aided by brilliant 117 runs opening stand between Finn Allen & Devon Conway, NZ achieved the target in 16.1 overs.

Earlier Mitchel Santner, Michael Bracewell & Tim Southee picked 2 wickets each for the Kiwis. None of the Pakistan batsmen could score freely against the bowling of the home team. Such was NZ’s domination that not even a single SIX was hit by the Pakistan batsman during their 20-over innings.

(More to follow)