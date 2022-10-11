Search icon
Finn Allen's fiery knock of 62 in 42 deliveries guides New Zealand to 9 wicket victory against Pakistan

Finn Allen (62) and Devon Conway (49) forged a 117-run stand for the opening wicket to chase a below-par target of 131 runs set by Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

Finn Allen

New Zealand has avenged the defeat to Pakistan in the 1st match in some style. The home team defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets on Tuesday. Pakistan batsmen huffed and puffed to a score of 130/7 in 20 overs after choosing to bat 1st. In reply, aided by brilliant 117 runs opening stand between Finn Allen & Devon Conway, NZ achieved the target in 16.1 overs. 

Earlier Mitchel Santner, Michael Bracewell & Tim Southee picked 2 wickets each for the Kiwis. None of the Pakistan batsmen could score freely against the bowling of the home team. Such was NZ’s domination that not even a single SIX was hit by the Pakistan batsman during their 20-over innings.

(More to follow)

