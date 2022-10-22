Finn Allen: RCB trolled for benching NZ opener after he explodes on T20 WC debut

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: 23-year-old New Zealand batsman Finn Allen exploded on his ICC Men's T20 World Cup debut against hosts Australia. Allen got the Kiwis off to a flyer scoring 42 runs of just 16 balls with five 4s and three 6s. Allen was on the books of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 but was benched during the tournament.
His crucial knock soon triggered fans of the IPL franchise and other cricket enthusiasts on Twitter who slammed RCB for having Finn Allen on the bench while he dominates bowlers in the T20 World Cup. Fans also claimed that playing Allen could have solved RCB's 'powerplay issues' during IPL 2022.
"And again, RCB benched Finn Allen for 16 matches in the season while their batters had the worst powerplay strike-rate for the entire season," one user tweeted.
And again, RCB benched Finn Allen for 16 matches in the season while their batters had the worst powerplay strike-rate for the entire season#AUSvNZ #T20WorldCup — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 22, 2022
"Being benched by RCB is part of your success. Wear it like a badge. #FinnAllen," tweeted another. Several memes also started emerging, relating to the 'feelings' of RCB fans watching Allen play a terrific known on world stage.
RCB had a player who could solve their issues in Powerplay and didn't play him at all
Finn Allen That was one hell of a cameo!#T20WorldCup — Varun Krishna (@krish27varun) October 22, 2022
Being benched by RCB is part of your success. Wear it like a badge. #FinnAllen — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 22, 2022
Check out some of the memes here:
RCB fans watching Finn Allen smash Australia while knowing that he will be on the bench in the IPL! #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/mKqt2BQ4hD — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) October 22, 2022
This guy (Finn Allen) has warmed bench for RCB whole season
.
Just RCB things
.#AUSvNZ #NZvAUS #T20WC2022 #T20WorldCup #INDvsPAK #FinAllen pic.twitter.com/0Nq6TRfpvC — Utkarsh Yadav (@utkarsh19tweets) October 22, 2022
Finn Allen attacking the Australian pace trio at 200+ SR
RCB fan me watching RCB benching him last 2 years: pic.twitter.com/i37Baw8kra — (@Sobinbilla7) October 22, 2022
RCB, don't waste FINN ALLEN. I beg you, play him or release him.
Benching Finn Allen would be one of the worst thing happening in next year.
I feel KKR need Finn Allen badly.#AUSvNZ — Souvik Roy (@souvikroy_SRT) October 22, 2022