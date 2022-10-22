Search icon
Finn Allen: RCB trolled for benching NZ opener after he explodes on T20 WC debut

New Zealand's Finn Allen was on the books of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 but was benched during the tournament.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

Finn Allen: RCB trolled for benching NZ opener after he explodes on T20 WC debut
Photo: Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: 23-year-old New Zealand batsman Finn Allen exploded on his ICC Men's T20 World Cup debut against hosts Australia. Allen got the Kiwis off to a flyer scoring 42 runs of just 16 balls with five 4s and three 6s. Allen was on the books of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 but was benched during the tournament. 

His crucial knock soon triggered fans of the IPL franchise and other cricket enthusiasts on Twitter who slammed RCB for having Finn Allen on the bench while he dominates bowlers in the T20 World Cup. Fans also claimed that playing Allen could have solved RCB's 'powerplay issues' during IPL 2022. 

"And again, RCB benched Finn Allen for 16 matches in the season while their batters had the worst powerplay strike-rate for the entire season," one user tweeted. 

 

 

"Being benched by RCB is part of your success. Wear it like a badge. #FinnAllen," tweeted another. Several memes also started emerging, relating to the 'feelings' of RCB fans watching Allen play a terrific known on world stage. 

 

 

 

Check out some of the memes here:

 

 

 

 

 

