Finland vs Spain 1st and 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for FIN vs SPA today

Dream11 Prediction - Finland vs Spain 1st and 2nd T20I

FIN vs SPA Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Finland vs Spain 1st and 2nd T20I match today, August 17.

Finland vs Spain 1st and 2nd T20I (FIN vs SPA) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Aravind Kumar Mohan

Batters – Paul Hennessy, Vanraaj Singh Padhaal, Nathan Collins

All-Rounders – Yasir Ali, Faran Afzal, Aniketh Pusthay, Amjad Sher

Bowlers – Tom Vine, Zulqarnain Haider, Hariharan Dandapani

FIN vs SPA My Dream11 Team

Aravind Kumar Mohan(WK), Paul Hennessy (C), Vanraaj Singh Padhaal, Nathan Collins, Yasir Ali, Faran Afzal, Aniketh Pusthay (VC), Amjad Sher, Tom Vine, Zulqarnain Haider, Hariharan Dandapani.

FIN vs SPA Probable Playing 11

Finland Possible XI: Vanraaj Singh Padhaal, Nathan Collins (C), Aniketh Pusthay, Aravind Kumar Mohan (WK), Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Jonathan Scamans, Tonmoy Saha, Amjad Sher, Nurul Huda Shipon, Hariharan Dandapani, Peter Gallagher.

Spain Possible XI: Christian Muñoz Mills (C), Faran Afzal, Awais Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Asjed, Zulqarnain Haider, Paul Hennessy, Kuldeep Karan, Atif Ali, Ravi Panchal, Tom Vine.

