Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Finest innings you'll ever see': Fans go crazy as Shubman Gill hits 3rd IPL 2023 ton against Mumbai Indians

In a crucial IPL 2023 Qualifier match between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, Gill once again proved his worth as a rising star in cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 10:03 PM IST

'Finest innings you'll ever see': Fans go crazy as Shubman Gill hits 3rd IPL 2023 ton against Mumbai Indians
Image Source: Twitter

The Gujarat Titans' batsman, Shubman Gill, recently made headlines after failing to score a century against the Lucknow Super Giants, despite scoring an impressive 94 runs. However, Gill remained optimistic, stating that there were still five more matches to come.

True to his word, Gill has since gone on to score back-to-back centuries, one against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and another against the Mumbai Indians in the eliminator. 

This impressive feat marks Gill's third century in the IPL 2023, with three of his last four innings resulting in centuries. As a result, he is currently leading the Orange Cap by a significant margin and is poised to win the award.

In a crucial IPL 2023 Qualifier match between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, Gill once again proved his worth as a rising star in cricket. His impressive 129 runs in just 60 balls helped the Gujarat Titans put over 200 runs on the board after being asked to bat first.

It is clear that Shubman Gill is the next big thing in cricket, and his recent performances have solidified his position as a top player in the IPL. 

Fans and critics alike have taken notice of his incredible talent, and social media has been abuzz with reactions to his impressive innings.

READ| GT vs MI: Shubman Gill smashes his 3rd century of IPL 2023; joins Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler in elite list

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts Japan's Tokyo, no tsunami warning
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.