'Finest innings you'll ever see': Fans go crazy as Shubman Gill hits 3rd IPL 2023 ton against Mumbai Indians

The Gujarat Titans' batsman, Shubman Gill, recently made headlines after failing to score a century against the Lucknow Super Giants, despite scoring an impressive 94 runs. However, Gill remained optimistic, stating that there were still five more matches to come.

True to his word, Gill has since gone on to score back-to-back centuries, one against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and another against the Mumbai Indians in the eliminator.

This impressive feat marks Gill's third century in the IPL 2023, with three of his last four innings resulting in centuries. As a result, he is currently leading the Orange Cap by a significant margin and is poised to win the award.

In a crucial IPL 2023 Qualifier match between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, Gill once again proved his worth as a rising star in cricket. His impressive 129 runs in just 60 balls helped the Gujarat Titans put over 200 runs on the board after being asked to bat first.

It is clear that Shubman Gill is the next big thing in cricket, and his recent performances have solidified his position as a top player in the IPL.

Fans and critics alike have taken notice of his incredible talent, and social media has been abuzz with reactions to his impressive innings.

