'Find someone who looks at you like Trent Boult looks at new ball': New Zealand cricket wish fans Happy Valentine's Day

Love is in the air as everyone around the globe is celebrating Valentine's Day. Sharing some love with fans is the New Zealand cricket team.

The BlackCaps took to their social media with a special message.

They shared a photo of Trent Boult checking a new ball and they captioned it: Happy Valentine's Day BLACKCAPS fans! We hope you find someone who looks at you like @trrrent_ looks at a brand new cricket ball #Cricket #Valentines".

When it comes to cricket, the Kiwis will be facing India in two-match Test series beginning from February 21.

As for now, the Indian squad are facing the New Zealand XI squad and opted to bat first.

The visitors got off to the worst start possible as Prithvi Shaw was sent packing for a four-ball duck.

Mayank Agarwal, for one off the first delivery of the seventh over and then picked up Shubman Gill off the very next delivery to leave Indians reeling at 5/3.

India got all out for 263 in the practice game against New Zealand XI with Hanuma Vihari retired at 101* and Cheteshwar Pujara scoring 93.