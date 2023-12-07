‘Fights with colleagues, doesn't respect seniors': Sreesanth slams Gautam Gambhir after heated argument at LLC

The former India fast bowler also emphasized that Gambhir's actions were unwarranted and devoid of any provocation from his own side.

Former India teammates Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth engaged in a heated exchange during the Legends League Cricket Eliminator between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. In the second over of the Capitals' innings, Gambhir confidently struck Sreesanth for a six and a four. However, tensions escalated when the next ball resulted in a dot as it was fielded by an opponent. The atmosphere grew intense, and by the end of the sixth over, Sreesanth and Gambhir found themselves exchanging heated words at the non-striker end, capturing the attention of everyone present.

Following the match, Sreesanth unleashed a lengthy tirade against Gambhir, labeling him as Mr. Fighter and accusing the former India opener of instigating unnecessary conflicts. Although Sreesanth did not disclose the exact details of Gambhir's offensive remarks, he vowed to reveal them in due course. The former India fast bowler also emphasized that Gambhir's actions were unwarranted and devoid of any provocation from his own side.

"Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr. Fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his senior players, including Viru bhai. That's exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn't have been said by Mr. Gautam Gambhir," Sreesanth said in a video posted on his Instagram handle.

"I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straightaway. What Mr. Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn’t have said. I will surely let you know what he said," added Sreesanth.

Gautam Gambhir has been involved in several controversies throughout his career. One notable incident occurred earlier this year when he engaged in a heated argument with Virat Kohli after a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. What started as a confrontational handshake in a previous encounter quickly escalated into a full-blown on-field episode, with Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq also getting involved, and Gambhir stepping in to join the fray.

A few months later, during the Asia Cup, Gambhir found himself in another controversy. He responded to a section of the crowd chanting Kohli's name, which raised eyebrows and led to skepticism about his intentions. Although Gambhir later clarified that his reaction was aimed at countering anti-India slogans, doubts still lingered regarding the truthfulness of his explanation. To further support these doubts, Sreesanth brought up the Kohli episode from the IPL.

"What's the point of representing people if you don't respect your own colleagues? Even in broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him. He speaks about something else. I don't want to go further in detail. Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things… I haven't used a single bad word or a single abuse. He just kept on saying words which he always does," he mentioned.