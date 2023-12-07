Headlines

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 100000 crore company, CEO of 104-year-old firm, he is Ratan Tata’s…

‘Fights with colleagues, doesn't respect seniors': Sreesanth slams Gautam Gambhir after heated argument at LLC

Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

This actor starred in Rs 1100 crore film, his brother plays Shah Rukh Khan's best friend in Dunki, net worth is...

Gauri Lankesh Case: Timeline of journalist's murder probe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 100000 crore company, CEO of 104-year-old firm, he is Ratan Tata’s…

‘Fights with colleagues, doesn't respect seniors': Sreesanth slams Gautam Gambhir after heated argument at LLC

Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

White to Dark: 9 varieties of chocolate

Most viewed Bollywood trailers in first 24 hours on YouTube

9 big Hollywood sequels of 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he and Ranbir Kapoor will collaborate on another 'very dark' idea after Animal

Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

‘Fights with colleagues, doesn't respect seniors': Sreesanth slams Gautam Gambhir after heated argument at LLC

The former India fast bowler also emphasized that Gambhir's actions were unwarranted and devoid of any provocation from his own side.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former India teammates Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth engaged in a heated exchange during the Legends League Cricket Eliminator between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. In the second over of the Capitals' innings, Gambhir confidently struck Sreesanth for a six and a four. However, tensions escalated when the next ball resulted in a dot as it was fielded by an opponent. The atmosphere grew intense, and by the end of the sixth over, Sreesanth and Gambhir found themselves exchanging heated words at the non-striker end, capturing the attention of everyone present.

Following the match, Sreesanth unleashed a lengthy tirade against Gambhir, labeling him as Mr. Fighter and accusing the former India opener of instigating unnecessary conflicts. Although Sreesanth did not disclose the exact details of Gambhir's offensive remarks, he vowed to reveal them in due course. The former India fast bowler also emphasized that Gambhir's actions were unwarranted and devoid of any provocation from his own side.

"Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr. Fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his senior players, including Viru bhai. That's exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn't have been said by Mr. Gautam Gambhir," Sreesanth said in a video posted on his Instagram handle.

"I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straightaway. What Mr. Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn’t have said. I will surely let you know what he said," added Sreesanth.

Gautam Gambhir has been involved in several controversies throughout his career. One notable incident occurred earlier this year when he engaged in a heated argument with Virat Kohli after a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. What started as a confrontational handshake in a previous encounter quickly escalated into a full-blown on-field episode, with Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq also getting involved, and Gambhir stepping in to join the fray.

A few months later, during the Asia Cup, Gambhir found himself in another controversy. He responded to a section of the crowd chanting Kohli's name, which raised eyebrows and led to skepticism about his intentions. Although Gambhir later clarified that his reaction was aimed at countering anti-India slogans, doubts still lingered regarding the truthfulness of his explanation. To further support these doubts, Sreesanth brought up the Kohli episode from the IPL.

"What's the point of representing people if you don't respect your own colleagues? Even in broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him. He speaks about something else. I don't want to go further in detail. Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things… I haven't used a single bad word or a single abuse. He just kept on saying words which he always does," he mentioned.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Will play IPL until...': Glenn Maxwell deems Indian T20 League as ultimate learning experience

Gauri Lankesh Case: Timeline of journalist's murder probe

Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal rescued from Chennai floods after Cyclone Michaung hits city

Delhi school vacation: Six day winter break confirmed for students, check dates

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 100000 crore company, CEO of 104-year-old firm, he is Ratan Tata’s…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE