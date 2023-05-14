Fifties from Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana power Kolkata Knight Riders to thrilling win against Chennai Super Kings

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders kept their hopes of reaching the IPL 2023 playoffs alive with a convincing six-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh were the stars of the show, both scoring impressive fifties as KKR chased down the 145-run target with nine balls to spare.

Rinku was dismissed for 54(43) after a direct-hit by Moeen Ali, while Rana remained unbeaten on 57 off 44 balls. The duo added 99 runs for the fourth wicket after early blows by Deepak Chahar had reduced KKR to 33/3 in 4.3 overs. Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, taking three wickets in his three overs.

Earlier, KKR had won the toss and elected to field first. Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine were the standout performers with the ball, picking up two wickets each and restricting CSK to 144/6 in their 20 overs.

Narine was particularly impressive, conceding only 15 runs in his four overs. KKR's spin duo had reduced CSK to 72/5 in 11 overs, before Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube added 68 runs for the sixth wicket. Dube remained unbeaten on 48 off 34 balls.

Overall, it was a dominant performance by KKR, who will be hoping to carry this momentum into their next match. With the playoffs race heating up, every win is crucial, and KKR will be looking to build on this impressive victory.

