Fifties by Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul help India breeze past Namibia, end T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a high

After a poor start with two back-to-back losses, Team India have come back strongly to finish their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with three wins in a row as they beat Namibia convincingly by 9 wickets on Monday, in Dubai. With this Virat Kohli ends his captaincy tenure in T20Is with a win having led India in 50 matches, winning 32 of them.

133 was never going to be difficult and the openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul carried their form from the last two games.

Rohit, who has admittedly played more aggressively than his natural game since the Afghanistan game continued in the same vein as he took the aggressor's role this time from KL Rahul and took on the left-arm pace dominated Namibian attack.

Rohit latched on to anything loose and whether it was the leg-spinner Loftie-Eaton or the pace from Trumpelmann, Frylinck and David Wiese, he just kept hitting.

Rahul took his time initially when Rohit was firing and after he got out, the dasher took the centre stage as both brought up their half-century and India got over the line with 28 balls to spare and end their T20 World Cup campaign with 6 points.

Earlier, it was the spin twins - Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who set the win up for Virat Kohli's men.

Namibia openers Stephan Baard and Michael van Lingen started in a smart fashion scoring 33 runs in first four overs but once the partnership was broken by Jasprit Bumrah, it all went downhill for Namibia.

Ravindra Jadeja removed Craig Williams for a duck in the next over then Ravichandran Ashwin sprung into the action from the next over getting rid of skipper Gerhard Erasmus and Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Jadeja then accounted for Baard as the two spin bowlers shared six wickets between them.

All-rounder David Wiese's run-a-ball innings of 26 runs and a few lusty blows from Ruben Trumpelmann and Jan Frylinck helped Namibia get to 132 runs.

Jadeja followed up his three-wicket haul against Scotland with another fine spell of 3/16 while Ashwin registered figures of 3/20 as both of them were all over Namibian batters.