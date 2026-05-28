'Feels really good': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after Sachin Tendulkar calls his batting ‘spectacular’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacted with delight after receiving praise from Sachin Tendulkar following his sensational knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. The Rajasthan Royals youngster called the recognition from the batting legend a special moment.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put on a show that people will be talking about for years, exploding onto the stage in the IPL playoff against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It’s crazy to think he’s just 15, especially when you consider how he handled the pressure—he didn’t just survive, he thrived. With stakes sky-high in the eliminator, Sooryavanshi blasted a jaw-dropping 97 from 29 balls. He nearly broke Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest IPL century, falling only three runs short. But honestly, it hardly mattered; his innings was pure adrenaline, and his strokeplay was fearless. He sent the ball sailing for 12 sixes, flipping the eliminator into something that looked more like target practice than a professional match, all within just a handful of overs. Hyderabad was stunned, and cricket fans everywhere couldn’t help but be awestruck.

The moment got even bigger when Sachin Tendulkar chimed in. It’s not every day that you see the “God of Cricket” tweeting about a teenager’s game. Tendulkar praised Sooryavanshi for his fearless batting, the way he swings his bat, and how he creates space—especially when bowlers are trying to cramp him by firing balls at his body.

Sachin’s tweet read: “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!”

Also read| ‘Nothing short of spectacular’: Sachin Tendulkar hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after stunning 97 vs SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator

Sooryavanshi’s reaction was priceless. He didn’t even know about Sachin’s message until a teammate, Dhruv Jurel, brought it up during a casual chat on the IPL website. When Vaibhav heard, he was honestly blown away. Being recognized by someone he calls the “God of Cricket” was a huge motivator, and you could hear the pride in his voice.

“It feels really good, sir. It motivates me. You just told me about it; I wasn’t even aware. And of course, everyone knows he is the God of Cricket. If he has tweeted something like that, it’s a huge deal for us that a legend like him has tweeted about us. So, of course, it is a matter of pride,” Sooryavanshi said.

Numbers-wise, he’s flat-out dominating. Leading the Orange Cap race, Sooryavanshi is having one of the most electric IPL seasons ever seen, racking up 680 runs in just 15 innings. His average sits at 45.33, and his strike rate? An eye-popping 242.85. That’s not just good—it’s game-changing. And yet, it’s not just about stats. The real story is the way he does it: his aggressive tempo, his confidence, and his willingness to take on any bowler at any moment. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi isn’t just making runs, he’s changing the way people think about what’s possible in the IPL for young cricketers.

Also read| SRH vs RR: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rewrites IPL history, surpasses Chris Gayle’s iconic record