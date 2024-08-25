Twitter
‘Fearless debut to most dependable opener’: Virat Kohli’s special message for Shikhar Dhawan on his retirement

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were the cornerstone of Indian cricket during the mid-2010s, excelling in all formats of the game.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 05:26 PM IST

‘Fearless debut to most dependable opener’: Virat Kohli’s special message for Shikhar Dhawan on his retirement
File Photo
Senior Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently shared a touching message for his longtime teammate and friend, Shikhar Dhawan. Kohli took to social media on August 25th to express his feelings for Dhawan, who announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket the day before.

In his heartfelt note, Kohli mentioned how much he will miss seeing Dhawan's trademark smile on the field. The bond between Kohli and Dhawan dates back to their junior cricket days, making Dhawan's retirement a significant moment in Indian cricket history. The duo's partnership on the field has been cherished by fans and their camaraderie will be remembered as an integral part of Indian cricket's legacy.

"Shikhar, from your fearless debut to becoming one of India's most dependable openers, you've given us countless memories to cherish. Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed, but your legacy lives on. Thank you for the memories, unforgettable performances and always leading with your heart. Wishing you the best in your next innings, off the field Gabbar," Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were the cornerstone of Indian cricket during the mid-2010s, excelling in all formats of the game. Together, they have participated in 221 international matches, amassing a remarkable total of 20,780 runs. Known for their aggressive playing style and ability to take on the opposition head-on, Dhawan and Kohli formed a formidable partnership on the field.

Their synergy was particularly evident during the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, where their opening partnership played a crucial role in India clinching the title. Dhawan's aggressive approach complemented Kohli's more strategic gameplay, making them a force to be reckoned with.

Off the field, their friendship is characterized by a deep sense of trust and mutual support. Dhawan has spoken openly about the invaluable guidance he received from Kohli during challenging times in his career. In a candid interview, Dhawan credited Kohli for helping him regain his confidence and form when he needed it most.

Dhawan made a memorable Test debut on March 16, 2013, setting a record for the fastest hundred by a player on Test debut, achieved in just 85 balls. His stellar performances continued, earning him the prestigious 'golden bat' for being the highest run-scorer in consecutive editions of the Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2017. Known as 'Mr. ICC' for his outstanding displays in ICC ODI tournaments, Dhawan also emerged as India's top run-scorer in the 2015 ODI World Cup.

In his 167 ODIs, Dhawan amassed 6793 runs at an impressive average of 44.11 and a strike rate of 91.35, including seven centuries and five half-centuries. Additionally, he played 68 T20Is, scoring 1759 runs at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 126.36, with 11 half-centuries to his credit.

Also read| WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after ENG beat SL by 5 wickets, BAN stun PAK in Rawalpindi

