Fatima Sana pays price for Shafali Verma send-off: ICC takes action

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has been punished by the ICC for her gesture after dismissing India batter Shafali Verma. Read below to know more.

Fatima Sana, the skipper of the Pakistan women's cricket team, has been fined 10 percent of her match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Group A match of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2026 against India.

The Pakistani skipper was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is related to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International match'.

Apart from this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Fatima. Notably, this is her second offence in a 24-month period, taking her total demerit point tally to two. Her first demerit point in this period came against Ireland during a T20I series in August last year.

Fatima has admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, which is why there was no need for a formal hearing.

How much penalty does Level 1 breach carry?

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. If a player reaches four or more demerit points within 24 months, they are converted into suspension points, and the player is banned.

Two suspension points are equal to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player. Demerit points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel's disciplinary record for a period of 24 months from their imposition, following which they will be expunged.

(With inputs from ANI)