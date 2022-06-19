Father's Day 2022: Sachin Tendulkar reveals how son Arjun made his day special with THIS gesture

Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt gesture by son Arjun on Father's Day

Former India great Sachin Tendulkar shares a great bond with his son Arjun Tendulkar. The father-son duo is arguably one of the most talked-about duos of recent times, and they spent some quality time together on Father's day 2022, which is observed on June 19.

Sachin came up with a heartfelt tweet as he revealed that his son Arjun cooked him a wonderful breakfast on Father's Day. The Mumbai Indians (MI) youngster cooked scrambled eggs for his father, and the good thing is that the legendary batter was really happy with his son's gesture.

Turns out that Arjun is actually a very good cook, as Sachin revealed that the scrambled eggs made by his son were the 'best in the world.'

Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of himself with Arjun, along with a heartfelt caption, revealing how his son made Father's Day 2022 special for him.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin wrote, "Had the best scrambled eggs in the world today made by Arjun. The creaminess, texture and consistency was so good! A breakfast filled with love…couldn't have asked for more."

Arjun, who was bought by Mumbai Indians during IPL 2022 mega auction couldn't make his debut and even though the young pacer continues to find his feet, his father has backed him to not bother about the results, advising him to keep working hard.

"My conversation with Arjun has always been that the path is going to be challenging, it is going to be difficult. You started playing cricket because you are in love with cricket, continue to do so, continue to work hard, and results will follow," the Master Blaster had recently said on YouTube show SachInsight.

"He (Arjun) should focus on his game and not think about the selection part. I don't get involved in the selection process I leave that part to the management only," Tendulkar added.