'Farewell match tha...': Gautam Gambhir’s viral chat with Rohit Sharma triggers retirement speculation ahead of 3rd ODI - Watch

‘Aaj Farewell Match Tha…’ — a viral video of Gautam Gambhir teasing Rohit Sharma during the India vs Australia series has fans buzzing with retirement rumours. The light-hearted exchange between the two cricket stars quickly set social media abuzz with speculation.

India faced a disappointing defeat against Australia, losing the series with one match remaining after succumbing to a 2-wicket loss in the second ODI. Despite the overall gloom for the Indian team, a bright spot emerged with Rohit Sharma's return to form. The former captain led the scoring for India, contributing 73 runs off 97 balls as the team posted 264 in their first innings, albeit in a slower-than-usual fashion. Speculation had been rife that this could be Rohit's final ODI series, especially following his removal from the captaincy. However, a light-hearted conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir post-match seemed to dispel those rumors.

In a now-viral video circulating on social media, Gambhir is seen engaging in a humorous exchange with Rohit, playfully asking him to share a photo, as many believed it might have been his farewell match. This playful interaction effectively reassured fans that Rohit is not stepping away from the game just yet.

“Rohit, sabko lag rha tha ki aaj farewell match thha, ek photo to lagaa do [Everybody thought it was your farewell match, put out a photo]," Gambhir said.

Reflecting on the second ODI, after being asked to bat first, India lost Shubman Gill for just 6 runs and saw Virat Kohli fall for a second consecutive duck in the same over bowled by Xavier Bartlett. However, a century partnership between Rohit Sharma (73) and Shreyas Iyer (61) provided a much-needed boost for India, although they struggled with regular wickets during the middle overs. Contributions from Axar Patel, who scored 44, and a determined 37-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Harshit Rana (24) and Arshdeep Singh (13) helped India reach a total of 264/9. Adam Zampa was the standout bowler for Australia, claiming 4 wickets, while Xavier Bartlett took 3.

Despite being in a precarious position at 132/4 at one stage, Australia successfully chased down the target with two wickets remaining. Matthew Short emerged as the top scorer with 74 runs, but it was Cooper Connolly's maiden half-century (61) and a late surge from Mitchell Owen (37) that ultimately guided Australia to their target of 265.

