IND vs NZ: Will fans be allowed at stadium for first India vs New Zealand T20I clash in Jaipur?

As Team India is all set to host New Zealand for three T20Is and two Test matches, one thing that was in everyone's mind is will fans be allowed at the stadiums or not. The reason for this concern was after BCCI had shifted the whole ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 tournament to the Middle East due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in India.

However, Mahendra Sharma the secretary of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) on Tuesday (November 10) announced that those vaccinated at least once for COVID-19 will be allowed as spectators.

The first India and New Zealand T20I clash will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on November 17 and those who present would need to provide a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report, not older than 48 hours before the match.

"Guidance was sought from the Home Department of the state government on entry of spectators in the match while also complying with COVID-19 protocols. Rajasthan Cricket Association has got permission in this regard by the department for the entry of spectators in the match," Sharma said.

The spectators will also have to follow all government protocols which includes wearing masks and social distancing as well. "According to guidelines issued by the state government, spectators should follow COVID appropriate behaviour like mandatory use of masks, sanitisation, thermal screening, proper ventilation and vaccination with at least one dose of covid vaccine by all spectators, staff and players.

"To discuss various issues and tasks related to preparations before the organisation of the match, a meeting of the Organising Committee constituted for the organisation of match will be held on November 10 at 4 PM at RCA academy," he added.

As for the clash, New Zealand will tour India for three T20Is and two Tests from November 17 to December 7. The first match will be played in Jaipur, followed by subsequent encounters on November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata.

As far as the two Tests are concerned, they will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7).

This series will be the first assignment for Rahul Dravid as India's permanent head coach after Ravi Shastri's tenure came to an end after India's exit from the World Cup. Not just this, the selection committee also named Rohit Sharma as the skipper with KL Rahul being his deputy.

India T20I squad for New Zealand series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj