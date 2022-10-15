Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Fans vote Yuvraj Singh’s 6 sixes as the greatest moment in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history

A total of 16 moments from the T20 World Cup archives were selected to contend for the greatest moment title.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 08:19 PM IST

Fans vote Yuvraj Singh’s 6 sixes as the greatest moment in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history
Photo: ICC

Ahead of the eighth edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a fan poll campaign to understand which moment does the cricket world see as the greatest one in T20 World Cup history. Yuvraj Singh’s historic 6 sixes has been voted as the greatest moment in the 15-year T20 World Cup history. 

The moment came in the inaugural tournament, 2007 T20 World Cup. A fuming Yuvraj who had just had a heated exchange of words with Andrew Flintoff smacked every ball by Stuart Broad out of the park, in all directions. 

Yuvraj’s crowning moment was adjudged the greatest among 16 moments that were selected for the Fan poll. Ironically, the second greatest moment was India lifting the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy.

Yuvraj’s brilliant knock got 52 percent of the votes in the final round compared to 48 percent for India’s greatest T20 moment of lifting the trophy. 

Other moments in the poll were:

  • Carlos Braithwate! Remember the name
  • Steve Smith flicks it for a legside boundary
  • Rangana Herath wins it for Sri Lanka with 5/3
  • Netherlands shock England in a nail-biter
  • Shahid Afridi leads Pakistan to maiden T20 World Cup glory
  • Angelo Mathews’ sensational fielding
  • Wade powers Australia to 2021 T20 World Cup finals
  • India vs Pakistan bowl out
  • Thisara Pereira’s six guides Sri Lanka to 2014 World Cup glory
  • Afridi destroys India’s top order with sizzling spell
  • Dhoni runs out Mustafizur for a thrilling last-ball win
  • Virat Kohli chases down Australia with a big six
  • Mike Hussey’s sizzling knock saves Australia in 2010 semi final
  • Collingwood stars as England lift maiden T20 World Cup

READ | T20 World Cup throwback: What made Yuvraj Singh angry? Inside story of historic 6 sixes in one over

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree, drops photos on Instagram
SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Who is Sanna Marin, 36-year-old PM of Finland whose leaked ‘Wild Party’ video caused massive outrage?
Krishnam Raju death: Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu others mourn veteran actor's demise
IN PICS: Staying at THIS hotel will cost you more than Rs 22 lakh per day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 483 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.