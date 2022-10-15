Fans vote Yuvraj Singh’s 6 sixes as the greatest moment in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history

Photo: ICC

Ahead of the eighth edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a fan poll campaign to understand which moment does the cricket world see as the greatest one in T20 World Cup history. Yuvraj Singh’s historic 6 sixes has been voted as the greatest moment in the 15-year T20 World Cup history.

The moment came in the inaugural tournament, 2007 T20 World Cup. A fuming Yuvraj who had just had a heated exchange of words with Andrew Flintoff smacked every ball by Stuart Broad out of the park, in all directions.

Yuvraj’s crowning moment was adjudged the greatest among 16 moments that were selected for the Fan poll. Ironically, the second greatest moment was India lifting the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy.

Yuvraj’s brilliant knock got 52 percent of the votes in the final round compared to 48 percent for India’s greatest T20 moment of lifting the trophy.

Other moments in the poll were:

Carlos Braithwate! Remember the name

Steve Smith flicks it for a legside boundary

Rangana Herath wins it for Sri Lanka with 5/3

Netherlands shock England in a nail-biter

Shahid Afridi leads Pakistan to maiden T20 World Cup glory

Angelo Mathews’ sensational fielding

Wade powers Australia to 2021 T20 World Cup finals

India vs Pakistan bowl out

Thisara Pereira’s six guides Sri Lanka to 2014 World Cup glory

Afridi destroys India’s top order with sizzling spell

Dhoni runs out Mustafizur for a thrilling last-ball win

Virat Kohli chases down Australia with a big six

Mike Hussey’s sizzling knock saves Australia in 2010 semi final

Collingwood stars as England lift maiden T20 World Cup

